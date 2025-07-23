AAP's "Water Sports" Jibe At BJP Over Swimming, Rowing Video In Waterlogged Delhi

Delhi's ruling BJP is now on the opposition Aam Aadmi Party's target after heavy rain this morning led to waterlogging in the city. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's top aides, including former ministers Manish Sisodia and Atishi, have shared visuals of submerged streets, with people complaining about a lack of adequate steps by the government to prevent waterlogging.

In one of the videos, a man is seen taking a swim on a waterlogged road, while another shows an AAP supporter rowing in the waters in an inflatable bathtub. "We are in West Vinod Nagar. Our MLA says no waterlogging occurs here. I will show you by swimming here," said a man while backstroking on the submerged road.

The AAP, which shared the above video, said the area was completely submerged after morning rain and questioned the BJP government's claims that it has ensured there would be no waterlogging this monsoon.

"Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji, where is your proper planning? You made big claims in the media about tackling waterlogging, but today, entire Delhi is drowning, and you're relaxing in your grand palace. The public is now swimming on the roads and inviting all BJP leaders to join them for a swim," said the AAP.

Atishi, who held the chief minister's post briefly ahead of the February elections, also took a sarcastic jibe at her successor, "Many congratulations to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for starting so many swimming pools in Delhi."

Many congratulations to Chief Minister @gupta_rekha for starting so many swimming pools in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/86QAzT3nR8 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 23, 2025

Saurabh Bhardwaj, a former minister in the Kejriwal cabinet, called it "free water sports".

Former AAP corporator Geeta Rawat, sharing a video of herself in an inflatable tub in the middle of a submerged road, sought to know where local "reel-making MLA" Ravinder Singh Negi was. "This is the same NH 24 in Patparganj where you were rowing a boat two years ago. The boat is still rowing today. This means you have failed," the caption read.

The video was reposted by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr Negi, MLA from Patparganj constituency, justified the waterlogging, citing "heavy rain".

"It has rained heavily. Waterlogging will happen. Four pumps are working. Previous governments did nothing on the issue of waterlogging in the last 12 years. Our government is four months old, and we are continuously working," he said.

Several areas in the city, besides neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad, witnessed waterlogging this morning after the weather office issued an orange alert predicting moderate rain and thunderstorms. The road under the Mahamaya flyover and the one near Ambedkar Park were among those flooded.

Areas such as Minto Bridge, infamous for waterlogging, remained clear today as new motors and additional drains were installed at the railway underpass and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, as part of the government's monsoon program.

The rain and waterlogging also led to traffic jams at several locations. Air passengers were also put on alert by the Delhi airport and advised to contact their airlines.