Eight years after celebrated violinist Balabhaskar and his two-year-old daughter died following a car crash in Kerala, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a fresh probe into the case. This comes after a scathing High Court order earlier in October this year that questioned the agency's earlier investigations and flagged nearly 20 suspicious circumstances that remained unexplained.

There were allegations that a gold smuggling racket was behind the deaths.

A special CBI team, led by Superintendent of Police V Devaraj of the agency's Kochi Anti-Corruption Wing, on Wednesday begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the September 2018 crash that claimed the lives of the musician and his daughter, Tejaswini Bala.

The team, currently camping in Thiruvananthapuram, has visited the accident site near Pallippuram and recorded detailed statements from Balabhaskar's parents. Investigators are preparing to summon several individuals named in a complaint filed by his father, KC Unni, who has consistently challenged the conclusion that his son's death was accidental.

The fresh investigation follows a Kerala High Court order that severely criticised the CBI's previous handling of the case, describing its investigation as casual and ineffective.

Justice G Girish, while considering a petition filed by Balabhaskar's father, found that nearly 20 suspicious circumstances surrounding the crash had not been adequately examined. The court also questioned why possible conspiracy angles had been left unexplored despite repeated concerns raised by the family.

What Happened On September 25, 2018

Balabhaskar was travelling with his wife, Lakshmi, and their daughter when their vehicle crashed near Pallippuram in Thiruvananthapuram district on September 25, 2018.

The couple's daughter died shortly after the accident, while Balabhaskar, who suffered critical injuries, died on October 2 while undergoing treatment. His wife survived.

Investigation That Followed

The Kerala Police initially concluded that the incident was a road accident. The Crime Branch subsequently reached the same conclusion.

Balabhaskar's parents, however, questioned the circumstances surrounding the crash, prompting the transfer of the case to the CBI in July 2020. The central agency, too, concluded that the deaths were accidental.

Unconvinced by the findings, Balabhaskar's father approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a more comprehensive investigation.

The High Court's criticism extended beyond the original investigation to the agency's subsequent attempt to address concerns raised about the case.

Despite the court's earlier directions, the CBI had entrusted the follow-up investigation to an inspector rather than an officer of equal or higher rank than the original investigating officer.

The inspector examined 117 witnesses before submitting a supplementary report that once again concluded that the deaths were accidental.

The High Court found serious deficiencies in this exercise, observing that contradictions in witness statements had not been properly examined and that crucial questions remained unanswered.

The court questioned whether the supplementary investigation had genuinely attempted to uncover the truth or merely sought to reinforce the agency's earlier conclusions.

It subsequently directed that the fresh investigation be conducted by an officer not below the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, with particular attention to the suspicious circumstances identified during the proceedings.

What Needs To Be Investigated Now

Among the issues likely to be examined by the new team is an earlier claim that a film director had urgently asked Balabhaskar to travel from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram before the deadly crash.

The director had denied the claim.

Investigators are expected to revisit this account as part of their effort to reconstruct the events leading up to the journey and the subsequent accident.

The CBI is also expected to question individuals whose statements or alleged involvement were highlighted in the complaint submitted by Balabhaskar's father.

With the High Court questioning the credibility and thoroughness of the earlier investigations, the fresh probe marks another significant turn in a case that has remained under scrutiny for more than eight years.