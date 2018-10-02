Noted Violinist Balabhaskar Dies At 40. A Look At His Life And Works

Balabhaskar is survived by his wife, who is recovering in the hospital.
New Delhi: Noted singer-violinist Balabhaskar who was seriously injured in a car accident last week died at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram this morning. His two-year-old daughter was killed during the car accident. Balabhaksar's last rites would be performed today in Thiruvananthapuram and his body will be kept at Thiruvananthapuram college, his alma mater, for his fans to pay their last respects.
Balabhaskar was born on July 10, 1978, in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
Coming from a family deeply-rooted in music, he started his training in Carnatic classical music at the age of three from his guru and uncle B Sasikumar.
Balabhaskar completed his post-graduation in Sanskrit from University College, Thiruvananthapuram, to understand the lyrics of Carnatic Classics better.
He made his musical debut with a violin at the age of 12 and rose to become a celebrated and sought-after violinist. He was also a composer and record producer.
Balabhaskar was known for his music score in several Malayalam films. His fusion music and stage performances were also popular among youngsters.
He received the Bismillah Khan Yuva Sangeetkaar Puraskaar in 2008 by Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy for Instrumental Music (Violin).
Balabhaskar married his long-time girlfriend Lakshmi on December 16, 2000. Their only daughter, Thejaswini Bala was born around 15 years later on May 14, 2016.
The family met a tragic accident last month in which two-year-old Tejashwani died.
Balabhaskar had multiple injuries during the accident and underwent surgeries. He died on October 2 due to cardiac arrest. He was 40.
He is survived by his wife, who is recovering in the hospital.