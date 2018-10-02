Noted Violinist Balabhaskar Dies At 40. A Look At His Life And Works

Balabhaskar is survived by his wife, who is recovering in the hospital.

New Delhi: Noted singer-violinist Balabhaskar who was seriously injured in a car accident last week died at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram this morning. His two-year-old daughter was killed during the car accident. Balabhaksar's last rites would be performed today in Thiruvananthapuram and his body will be kept at Thiruvananthapuram college, his alma mater, for his fans to pay their last respects.