Musician's Daughter, 2, Dies In Car Crash After Temple Thanksgiving Visit

Balabhaskar's daughter Tejaswini Bala was declared dead in hospital.

Noted Kerala violinist Balabhaskar's two-year-old daughter was killed when the family's car hit a tree in the early hours of Tuesday after the driver lost control.



Tragically, the couple was returning from a visit to a temple in Thrissur for thanksgiving prayers for their daughter; little Tejaswini Bala was born after 15 years of marriage, according to sources close to the family.



The musician and his wife are in hospital.



The car rammed a tree on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram around 4.30 am, the police said.



The driver had dozed off and lost control of the vehicle, it is believed.



The couple's daughter was declared dead in hospital. Balabhaskar's wife Lakshmi is said to be in a critical state.



Balabhaskar, a rising star in the music industry, is known for his stage performances and concerts in and outside Kerala. At 17, he was among the youngest musicians to compose for a film.



He is known for his fusion music. A prominent name in the Malayalam music industry, Balabhaskar has collaborated with many big names.