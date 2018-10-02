Musician Balabhaskar Dies Week After Car Crash That Killed His Daughter

Balabhaskar, 40,and family were returning from a temple visit when they met with an accident.

Noted singer-violinist Balabhaskar who was seriously injured in a car accident last week in Kerala died at a hospital early in Thiruvananthapuram this morning. His two-year-old daughter was killed when the family's car hit a tree after the driver lost control.

He died at around 1 am, hospital sources said.

Mr Balabhaskar's wife Lakshmi and the driver are recovering in hospital.

Balabhaskar, 40, and family were returning from a visit to a temple in Thrissur for thanksgiving prayers for their daughter; little Tejaswini Bala was born after 15 years of marriage, according to sources close to the family.

The car rammed a tree on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram around 4.30 am, the police said. The couple's daughter was declared dead in hospital. IThe driver is believed to have dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.

Since the accident, video clips of his performances were shared on social media by his fans.

Doctors treating him said they had worked overtime to ensure his recovery. The last rites would take place later today in Thiruvananthapuram.

The musician shot to fame when, as a 17-year-old, he composed music for a Malayalam film and has scored music for several films. A rising musician, he was was known for his stage performances and concerts in and outside Kerala. He fusion music was popular among his fans.

(With inputs from IANS)