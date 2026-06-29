CBI Arrests Fugitive Wanted In 2021 Post-Poll Violence Case In Bengal

The CBI on Monday arrested a fugitive wanted in 2021 post-poll violence cases in West Bengal. The accused, who was arrested from Maharashtra's Nanded, was on the run for the last five years, officials said.

Khalid-Uz-Zaman was wanted in connection with the killing of Hasnur Zaman on May 3, 2021, at North Kalsara village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after the Assembly poll results were declared, giving a massive win to the then chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Khalid-Uz-Zaman never joined the investigation. He was arrested from Yetala village in Nanded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a spokesperson of the agency said.

"The CBI registered the instant case on 01.09.2021, in compliance with the order of the Calcutta High Court, dated August 19, 2021, by taking over Duttapukur PS FIR No. 286/2021," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the federal agency filed a chargesheet and supplementary chargesheets against 13 accused, including Khalid-Uz-Zaman, in 2021-22.

"The accused will be produced before the competent court at Dharmabad for transit remand. Subsequently, he will be taken to Kolkata for production before the court of the Additional Sessions Judge at Barasat, West Bengal," the statement said.

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