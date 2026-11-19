In a bizarre development, five members of a family from Assam's Cachar district have been recognised as Indian citizens, while the 75-year-old head of the family has been classified as a "streamline foreigner".

A "streamline foreigner" in Assam is a legal classification for a person who entered the state from the erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) between January 1, 1966 and March 24, 1971, without registering with the government.

The man, Mohanlal Das, was declared a "streamline foreigner" after officials failed to establish his claimed date of entry into India.

The Foreigners Tribunal's decision, delivered on November 6, came after the Gauhati High Court directed it to reconsider three cases involving the family.

Das's wife, Pramila Das, who is now dead, and their four children - Pushpabala Das, Sumanbala Das, Sudhan Das alias Shridham Das and Madhu Das - were declared Indian citizens following a fresh examination of the evidence.

The citizenship proceedings began in 2006, when the Cachar Superintendent of Police (Border) referred the cases of the family members to the Foreigners Tribunal. The matters were subsequently taken up by Foreigners Tribunal-4 in Silchar in 2017.

All six members of the family, residents of the Saidpur village in Cachar, had earlier been declared foreigners in 2022 after their documents were not accepted, as they had produced photocopies and failed to establish the authenticity of the original records.

The family challenged the decision before the Gauhati High Court, which intervened in September 2022. On September 16, 2026, the High Court directed the tribunal to reconsider all three cases.

During the fresh proceedings, the family produced original documents and additional evidence to support their citizenship claims.

Advocate Dharmananda Deb, who represented the family, said at least 16 documents, including electoral rolls, land records, birth certificates and identity documents, were submitted before the tribunal. Oral evidence was also examined.

"This is one of the landmark judgments where the members brought three cases, which were similar, together and declared a positive opinion," Deb said.

WHY MOHANLAL DAS WAS NOT DECLARED AN INDIAN CITIZEN

While the tribunal accepted the citizenship claims of Mohanlal Das's wife and children, it was not convinced by his claim that he had entered India in 1964.

Mohanlal had told the tribunal that he migrated from erstwhile East Pakistan on September 30, 1964, through Karimganj. He claimed that he subsequently received a Relief Eligibility Certificate from the Ministry of Rehabilitation on February 4, 1966.

He also submitted a registered land deed dated May 22, 1967, relating to land purchased in Saidpur, and electoral records showing his name in voter lists from 1970 onwards.

The tribunal accepted the land deed as a document that could be presumed genuine and noted his presence in electoral records from 1970. However, it held that the documents were insufficient to establish that he had entered India in 1964.

The certified copy of the Relief Eligibility Certificate could not be duly proved, as records from the issuing authority had not been summoned, the tribunal observed.

Based on the available evidence, the tribunal concluded that Mohanlal had entered India after 1966 but before 1970 and classified him as a "streamline foreigner".

The classification would leave Mohanlal without voting rights for 10 years.

DOCUMENTS AND TESTIMONY ESTABLISHED CITIZENSHIP OF OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS

In Pramila Das's case, her brother, Dilip Kumar Das, appeared before the tribunal and submitted supporting documents, including a 1966 electoral roll bearing the name of their father, Jamini Kanta Das.

He also produced his own elector photo identity card and other records.

The tribunal accepted his testimony and concluded that their father entered India before 1966. Pramila's citizenship claim was consequently accepted.

The tribunal also accepted the citizenship claims of the couple's four children.

Under Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, those who entered India before January 1, 1966, are covered by the citizenship provisions applicable to that category. Those who entered between January 1, 1966, and March 24, 1971, fall under a separate category and, following detection as foreigners, are required to register and remain excluded from electoral rolls for 10 years before being deemed citizens, subject to statutory conditions.

Those who entered India on or after March 25, 1971, are dealt with under the applicable laws.

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A in October 2024 in a 4:1 majority verdict.

The Silchar tribunal's decision comes amid a large number of citizenship-related cases across Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 6, 2026, that 1,72,673 illegal migrants had been identified in the state under the Assam Accord framework.

He also said 73,750 cases were pending before Foreigners Tribunals and that 31,789 persons had been deported, pushed back, sent back or expelled since 1985.

The Gauhati High Court, in an order dated November 10, 2026, expressed concern over the number of declared foreign nationals yet to be apprehended and expelled.

Citing figures submitted by the state government, the High Court said 1,16,946 declared foreign nationals across 36 districts remained to be apprehended and expelled as of June 30, 2026.

"It shows a very grim picture when it comes to the expulsion of the foreigners and declared foreign nationals in the State of Assam," the High Court observed.

The observation came in a case involving a woman from Charaideo who had been declared a foreigner by a tribunal in 2018. Her challenge was dismissed by the Gauhati High Court in 2020 and by the Supreme Court in 2025.

Her review petition was dismissed in March 2026, following which the High Court also rejected a subsequent plea seeking her release from detention.