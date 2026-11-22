A Class 10 student died of electrocution after he climbed onto a freight train to make reels (short videos) for social media in Haryana's Yamunanagar.

The boy, 15, climbed on top of the train at the Jagadhri Workshop in Yamunanagar. He came into contact with the high-tension electrical wires above the train and died on the spot.

Hearing the explosion, people rushed to the scene and found his body severely burned.

The victim has been identified as Keshav, a resident of Jawahar Nagar. According to reports, he left home with his cousin, Ashish, to buy new clothes. After buying the clothes, the two planned to make a video and arrived in front of the Jagadhri Workshop, where a freight train was parked.

The boy climbed on top of the freight train to record a video, while Ashish was standing below. The victim touched the high-voltage power line and was severely burned.

Later, the railway police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and transported it to the Civil Hospital mortuary.

He is survived by a younger sister and his father, an LIC agent.