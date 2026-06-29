BJP's "Italian Mindset" Jibe In Hyderabad, Then Congress's Debate Dare

A government driven by an "Italian mindset" will not find any opportunity in India, BJP chief Nitin Nabin has said, chiding the Congress over dynastic politics and ignoring the developmental needs of Hyderabad. Hitting back, the Congress dared the BJP to debate over the manifestos of their respective governments at the centre and state.

Nabin's remark came during a meeting of BJP booth presidents in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"This family synonymous with scams is none other than the Congress family. A family whose mindset is Italian rather than Indian. A government driven by that Italian mindset will find no opportunity in India," he said.

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The "Italian" jibe could be seen in reference to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi's foreign roots, often raised by the BJP to target the opposition party.

Attacking the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti alongside the Congress, Nabin further declared that the BJP will "uproot" the parties driven by dynastic politics. "We do not believe in dynastic politics. We believe in nationalism. We do not believe in appeasement. We believe in satisfaction and empowerment for all," he added.

Responding to Nabin, the Congress's Revanth Reddy has thrown a challenge to the BJP to debate on the manifestos of the two parties on the floor of the assembly.

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"They ask what the Congress and Revanth Reddy have done. We will convene a special assembly and legislative council sessions. We are ready to debate the 10-year BRS rule, the 12-year BJP rule, and our two-and-a-half-year rule. The opposition parties should write a letter to the Speaker and the Council Chairman. Let's settle who did what on the floor of the Assembly," the chief minister said.

Nabin is on a three-day visit to Telangana ahead of the local body elections in Hyderabad—one that he said would mark a decisive step to remove corruption and ensure development.

"The upcoming corporation elections will mark the first step toward removing this corrupt administration; by ending this brand of dynastic politics, we will champion Modi's politics—the politics of development," he said.

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He also slammed the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for doing religion-based politics and not development.

"There are parties that wave their banners in the name of 'jihad' and cater to specific sections of society. By winning just a few seats, they poison the atmosphere across the country. I ask their supporters: Did their leaders ever speak of development? They spoke of one religion, yet even that religion was left behind on the path of progress," he said.

Owaisi, MP from Hyderabad, is one of the tallest political figures in the City of Nizams. He is yet to react.