Political Row Over Telangana Industrial Land Allotment To Revanth Reddy's Brother

A political row has erupted in Telangana over the alleged allotment of prime industrial land at Raviryala in Telangana's Maheshwaram to Tesseract Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd., with opposition leaders accusing the Congress government of favouritism and misusing public resources.

BRS leader M Krishank alleged that the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) allotted about 20,234 square metres of land to the company at a price that, he claimed, was substantially below its market value. He alleged that the land was worth around Rs 135 crore, while the reported allotment value was approximately Rs 7.5 crore.

BRS has also questioned the ownership and financial profile of the beneficiary company, alleging that it was linked to Anumula Kondal, the brother of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

"Chief Minister Revanth allotting 20,234 sq metres of prime government land near Fourth City to his own brother's shell company is not misuse of office?" Krishank asked, demanding that the Chief Minister should resign if the allegations are found to be true.

BJP MP D Arvind also attacked the government over the controversy, calling the alleged transaction "shameful, shameless, and unacceptable." He accused the Revanth Reddy government of repeating the alleged land-allotment practices associated with the previous BRS regime.

The controversy centres on whether the allotment followed established TGIIC procedures and whether the price reflected the land's actual valuation.

TGIIC is a Telangana government-owned industrial infrastructure agency responsible for developing and managing industrial land and infrastructure across the state.

Tesseract Advanced Systems describes itself as an engineering and manufacturing company serving precision manufacturing requirements, including aerospace and defence-related sectors.

The company has refuted the allegations, saying the land was acquired in complete compliance with official guidelines.

Speaking to NDTV, the company clarified that the startup followed due process, which spanned 15 months, and paid all required fees in accordance with TGIIC norms.

The opposition has demanded full disclosure of the allotment order, valuation, eligibility criteria and ownership details from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.