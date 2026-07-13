Revanth Reddy's 'Blood', 'Belt Treatment' Jibe At KCR Ignite Political Row In Telangana

A sharp political confrontation has erupted in Telangana over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the opposition BRS trading charges over alleged corruption, mismanagement and the possible drought in the state.

It was Chief Minister Reddy who launched a blistering attack on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, accusing them of taking commissions in the execution of the mega irrigation project.

He also mocked the BRS leadership, saying they should be asked to "make it rain" if they claimed to have all the answers to the current water crisis and drought.

"If we cut them open and spray their blood on the crops, then the crops will grow automatically because their arrogance and fat are more than enough for the crops," said Chief Minister Reddy during a media interaction in Hyderabad. "Let's give a contract to KCR and Harish, and ask them to make it rain. Let's see what spells or rituals they perform. They both are magicians, right? The uncle and the nephew?"

Reddy further alleged that the previous regime institutionalised kickbacks in irrigation contracts and challenged the opposition to independently verify the government's claims on the project's condition.

"Unless they receive "belt treatment" (a strict wake-up call/thrashing), they won't get back on track. Both of them need belt treatment because they are lying," said Chief Minister denying the BRS claim in Kaleshwaram.

The Chief Minister's remarks, including references to "blood" and "belt treatment" for political opponents, triggered backlash from the BRS.

Reacting to it, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) accused Revanth Reddy of using inflammatory and undemocratic language, demanding that the government focus on supplying irrigation water rather than engaging in rhetoric.

"If farmers ask for water, will you answer with blood?" he asked.

The party's student and youth wings announced a symbolic blood-donation drive in protest on Monday.

Harish Rao, also joined the attack, accusing the Congress government of neglecting farmers by failing to operate the Kannapalli and Devadula pump houses despite sufficient Godavari inflows.

He claimed that technical experts and retired irrigation engineers had recommended immediate lifting of water through a temporary arrangement costing only a fraction of the project's overall expenditure.

Rejecting allegations of massive corruption, Harish Rao maintained that the Kaleshwaram project cost about Rs 87,000 crore and claimed that the bulk of its infrastructure remains functional.

As the war of words intensifies, the Kaleshwaram project has once again emerged as the centrepiece of Telangana politics, with both the ruling Congress and the BRS seeking to position themselves as the true defenders of the state's farmers amid mounting concerns over drought and water security.