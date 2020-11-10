Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: 'PM's Image Sailed Us Through,' Says BJP As NDA Surges Ahead In Bihar

Amid a high-stakes battle in Bihar, ruling NDA is ahead of the opposition's Grand Alliance - led by Tejashwi Yadav - nearly three hours after the counting of votes began across 38 districts. In early leads, Tejashwi Yadav was surging ahead; however, it now seems Nitish Kumar is likely to be voted to power for a fourth straight term.
NDA is past the half-way mark and the BJP has emerged as the single largest party, according to the projections. Despite ruling the state for a decade and a half, Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in fewer seats as compared to ally BJP. Of 243 seats, the JDU contested 122 seats, while the BJP contested 121 seats.
After weeks of bitter and hectic election campaign, counting of votes began this morning amid strict restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus. The state, which has over 7 crore voters, held the country's biggest since the start of the pandemic, which has affected over 85 lakh people in India.
Nitish Kumar's ex-ally Chirag Paswan, who chose to go solo this time, is another young leader on the frontline in the state apart from Tejashwi Yadav, ex-chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son. The JDU today said the ruling party has been "hurt" by Chirag Paswan's stinging comments amid the campaign heat after he parted ways.
Over the last few weeks, a fierce campaign saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi - the NDA'S de-facto face- seeking votes for Nitish Kumar. The BJP-JDU combine has been targeted by opposition over issues such as unemployment and the handling of the pandemic.
As he shared stage with Nitish Kumar during election rallies, PM Modi spoke of "jungle-raj" under RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav before Nitish Kumar took over as the chief minister, suggesting that voting for Tejashwi Yadav will push the state into anarchy, again.
Tejashwi Yadav, on the other hand, made a big poll promise of 10 lakh jobs. While the BJP attacked Tejashwi Yadav over the issue, the party's manifesto also made a mention of 19 lakh jobs, apart from "free Covid vaccine" - which gave more ammunition to the opposition. Many opposition leaders alleged that the ruling party is using pandemic to get votes.
Nitish Kumar, who has faced jibes, slogan-shouting crowds and on one occasion, an onion attack, has said this will be his last election. "This election will end and this is my last election. Ant bhala to sab bhala (All's well that ends well)," he said while campaigning in Bihar's Purnea," he said last week.
Here are Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Counting and Updates:
It seems the RJD is on a wait-and-watch mode. No senior leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav or Tej Pratap Yadav, could be seen outside the party office this afternoon.
▶️Number of seats with a difference of <500 votes rises to 25
▶️Number of seats with a difference of 500-1000 votes is now 29
On Chirag Paswan, BJP spokesperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam told NDTV: "With regard to Chirag Paswan, he's still very young, he will make mistakes. He probably will grow in the future. And the same thing could be said about Lalu Yadav's son"
Even as early leads suggested an advantage for Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance, the NDA has crossed the majority mark, according to early projections, with lead in 125 seats- the majority mark is 122.
Amid counting, KC Tyagi, a spokesperson of the Janata Dal United or JDU, appeared to concede defeat just a little before 10 am in Patna." "Brand Nitish" is intact, Mr Tyagi claimed as he apportioned a part of the blame on Chirag Paswan, the 34-year-old politician who, like Nitish Kumar, is an ally of the BJP but fiercely attacked Mr Kumar throughout his campaign, declaring him outdated and a liability, and announcing that it would be his party and the BJP who would form the government in Bihar. "Chirag Paswan should have been denounced and controlled from the start," Mr Tyagi said, making it clear that as a partner, the BJP has coloured outside the lines by refusing to rein in Mr Paswan who appears to have succeeded in eating into Mr Kumar's votes.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the opposition, and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav are among the heavyweights contesting the election. Other prominent candidates are Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Rana Randhir (Madhuban), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), Jai Kumar Singh (Dinara) and Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad).
A tight race has unfolded in Bihar. Grand Alliance and NDA are locked in a close fight with each party leading in over 110 seats. 122 is the magic number.
In conversation with NDTV, Nitish Kumar's party spokesperson KC Tyagi told NDTV:
In early Bihar leads, the BJP appeared to zoom ahead of partner Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister who is the face of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in this election. The leads indicated that Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United was dragging down the NDA's numbers."
Last month, a memorial for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan brought together three bitter rivals in the middle of an acrimonious campaign for the Bihar election. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sat with his biggest critics, Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav, delivering a rare image for the cameras in poll season.
- Counting started at 8 am at 55 centres spread across 38 districts amid tight security and precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic during the process
- Over 57 per cent of about 7.30 crore electors voted in what is the first major election in the country since the onset of the pandemic
- A total of 3,733 candidates contested the state election, including 371 women and a transgender
- Prohibitory orders are in place outside the counting centres to prevent people from gathering in large numbers
The counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections will be held today, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav.
Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance of the opposition has gained a lead in 63 seats over NDA, which is leading in 50 seats. Nitish Kumar is facing anti-incumbency, according to analysts, after ruling the state for over a decade. The NDA, however, has claimed the state has developed under its rule. PM Modi, during campaigning, said the state will develop at a faster pace, if the alliance is voted to power again.
The halfway mark to form a government in Bihar is 122. The state assembly has 243 seats.
Bihar has 243 seats. Grand Alliance is leading in 35 seats, NDA is leading in 33 seats.
First leads are in and the RJD and the NDA are leading in two seats each.
Counting of votes has started for 243-member Bihar Assembly and by-polls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states.
Last week, LJP's Chirag Paswan expressed his resentment against rival Nitish Kumar as he said:"You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the Chief Minister after November 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per the vision document prepared by the suggestions of four lakh Biharis." His remarks came soon after he voted.
Tejashwi Yadav's RJD warned its workers and supporters to maintain discipline on the counting day, whatever the outcome of the election. "On November 10, counting of votes will take place. Whatever be the result, we have to behave well, maintain peace. No worker should use colours, firecrackers etc. There should not be any indiscipline in the excitement of a victory," read a rough translation of the party's tweet in Hindi. Read here.
The counting of votes for the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin at 8 am today. Bihar is the first state in the country to go to polls amid the raging coronavirus pandemic."
- The counting of votes will begin at 8am
- Over 3,700 candidates contested in the three-phased elections
- The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state
- Steps have been taken to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed during the counting.
The verdict of Bihar on who would rule it for the next five years will become clear as counting of votes begin later this morning. The choice is between a fourth term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a first one for his former deputy, 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and the Left alliance. Most exit polls have predicted a majority for the latter. Exit polls often get it wrong. The election took place amid a bitter campaign that saw the Chief Minister battling anti-incumbency, a rebellion by Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan against his leadership - seen by many as being backed by the BJP - and Prime Minister Narendra Modi replacing Mr Kumar as the de facto face of the NDA in the state.