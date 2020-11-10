Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: 'PM's Image Sailed Us Through,' Says BJP As NDA Surges Ahead In Bihar

Bihar Election Results 2020: State saw a bitter and hectic election campaign.

Amid a high-stakes battle in Bihar, ruling NDA is ahead of the opposition's Grand Alliance - led by Tejashwi Yadav - nearly three hours after the counting of votes began across 38 districts. In early leads, Tejashwi Yadav was surging ahead; however, it now seems Nitish Kumar is likely to be voted to power for a fourth straight term.

NDA is past the half-way mark and the BJP has emerged as the single largest party, according to the projections. Despite ruling the state for a decade and a half, Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in fewer seats as compared to ally BJP. Of 243 seats, the JDU contested 122 seats, while the BJP contested 121 seats.

After weeks of bitter and hectic election campaign, counting of votes began this morning amid strict restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus. The state, which has over 7 crore voters, held the country's biggest since the start of the pandemic, which has affected over 85 lakh people in India.

Nitish Kumar's ex-ally Chirag Paswan, who chose to go solo this time, is another young leader on the frontline in the state apart from Tejashwi Yadav, ex-chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son. The JDU today said the ruling party has been "hurt" by Chirag Paswan's stinging comments amid the campaign heat after he parted ways.

Over the last few weeks, a fierce campaign saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi - the NDA'S de-facto face- seeking votes for Nitish Kumar. The BJP-JDU combine has been targeted by opposition over issues such as unemployment and the handling of the pandemic.

As he shared stage with Nitish Kumar during election rallies, PM Modi spoke of "jungle-raj" under RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav before Nitish Kumar took over as the chief minister, suggesting that voting for Tejashwi Yadav will push the state into anarchy, again.

Tejashwi Yadav, on the other hand, made a big poll promise of 10 lakh jobs. While the BJP attacked Tejashwi Yadav over the issue, the party's manifesto also made a mention of 19 lakh jobs, apart from "free Covid vaccine" - which gave more ammunition to the opposition. Many opposition leaders alleged that the ruling party is using pandemic to get votes.

Nitish Kumar, who has faced jibes, slogan-shouting crowds and on one occasion, an onion attack, has said this will be his last election. "This election will end and this is my last election. Ant bhala to sab bhala (All's well that ends well)," he said while campaigning in Bihar's Purnea," he said last week.

Here are Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Counting and Updates:

Nov 10, 2020 12:17 (IST) Bihar Election Result LIVE: RJD On Wait-And-Watch Mode

It seems the RJD is on a wait-and-watch mode. No senior leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav or Tej Pratap Yadav, could be seen outside the party office this afternoon.

Nov 10, 2020 12:11 (IST) Bihar Election Result: A List Of Seats That Have A Margin Of Less Than 5,000 Votes

Even as the NDA has crossed the majority mark, according to projections, there are many seats where the margin is less than 5,000 votes. Even as the NDA has crossed the majority mark, according to projections, there are many seats where the margin is less than 5,000 votes.



Nov 10, 2020 12:07 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: Supporters Celebrate As NDA Surges Ahead

#BiharElectionResults | Janata Dal United supporters and workers celebrate at party office in Patna as trends show NDA leading



(Images: ANI)

Nov 10, 2020 12:04 (IST) Bihar Election Results: How You Can Access Results On Mobile



Nov 10, 2020 11:53 (IST) Bihar Elections 2020 | Narrow Margins



▶️Number of seats with a difference of <500 votes rises to 25

▶️Number of seats with a difference of 500-1000 votes is now 29



Track every vote being counted, here: https://t.co/PKJwF5N8Wj#ResultsWithNDTV#BiharElection2020

Nov 10, 2020 11:47 (IST) Bihar Election 2020 Results LIVE: Why It May Take Longer To Declare Results This Time

The declaration of results in Bihar may take more time in comparison to last assembly polls as the number of polling stations have gone up by 45 percent: HR Srinivas, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar



Nov 10, 2020 11:46 (IST) Bihar Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Will Nitish Kumar Be Chief Minister? What BJP Said

"Modi's image sailed us through (this election)", said Kailash Vijayvargiya, a senior leader of the BJP. "By evening, we will decide on the issues of government formation and leadership," he told NDTV.

Nov 10, 2020 11:28 (IST) Bihar Election 2020: "Chirag Paswan Is Young.... Will Make Mistakes," Says BJP Spokesperson

On Chirag Paswan, BJP spokesperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam told NDTV: "With regard to Chirag Paswan, he's still very young, he will make mistakes. He probably will grow in the future. And the same thing could be said about Lalu Yadav's son"

Nov 10, 2020 10:52 (IST) Election Result 2020: What Nitish Kumar's Party Said On His Leadership Amid Counting

"PM has said on record that NDA is under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar... anyone who does not accept Nitish Kumar as the leader cannot be a part of NDA. The hate campaign Chirag Paswan launched against Nitish Kumar, we are hurt. Every worker of JDU is hurt by statements made during campaigning," KC Tyagi, spokesperson of JDU, told NDTV.

On whether Nitish Kumar would want to be chief minister if the BJP is the bigger party in the alliance: "NDA had declared beforehand, whether numbers are high or less."



Nov 10, 2020 10:48 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: NDA Nears Majority Mark

Even as early leads suggested an advantage for Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance, the NDA has crossed the majority mark, according to early projections, with lead in 125 seats- the majority mark is 122.

Nov 10, 2020 10:42 (IST) Amid Bihar Counting, Nitish Kumar's Party Spokesperson Says "Chirag Paswan Should've Been Controlled"

Amid counting, KC Tyagi, a spokesperson of the Janata Dal United or JDU, appeared to concede defeat just a little before 10 am in Patna." "Brand Nitish" is intact, Mr Tyagi claimed as he apportioned a part of the blame on Chirag Paswan, the 34-year-old politician who, like Nitish Kumar, is an ally of the BJP but fiercely attacked Mr Kumar throughout his campaign, declaring him outdated and a liability, and announcing that it would be his party and the BJP who would form the government in Bihar. "Chirag Paswan should have been denounced and controlled from the start," Mr Tyagi said, making it clear that as a partner, the BJP has coloured outside the lines by refusing to rein in Mr Paswan who appears to have succeeded in eating into Mr Kumar's votes.

Nov 10, 2020 10:31 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: Tejashwi Yadav Among Heavyweights In State

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the opposition, and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav are among the heavyweights contesting the election. Other prominent candidates are Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Rana Randhir (Madhuban), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), Jai Kumar Singh (Dinara) and Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad).

Nov 10, 2020 10:14 (IST) Supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav gathered outside his home this morning. Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).



Nov 10, 2020 10:12 (IST) Bihar Polls: Tight Race Unfolds, NDA, Grand Alliance Neck-And-Neck

A tight race has unfolded in Bihar. Grand Alliance and NDA are locked in a close fight with each party leading in over 110 seats. 122 is the magic number.

Nov 10, 2020 09:43 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: JDU Spokesperson In Conversation With NDTV Concedes Defeat

In conversation with NDTV, Nitish Kumar's party spokesperson KC Tyagi told NDTV: "We welcome people's verdict. We haven't been defeated by Tejashwi Yadav or RJD but coronavirus pandemic. Whatever happened in the last 70 years, all the blame was put on us."

Nov 10, 2020 09:28 (IST) Over an hour after counting began: Tejashwi Yadav+ (107), NDA (103) locked in close fight



Nov 10, 2020 09:22 (IST) Bihar Election Results 2020: In Early Bihar Leads, Ally BJP Has Upper Hand Over Nitish Kumar

Nov 10, 2020 09:22 (IST) Bihar Result: "BJP's biggest problem is the lack of a young dynamic face": Desh Ratan Nigam, Political Analyst To NDTV

#ResultsWithNDTV | "BJP's biggest problem is the lack of a young dynamic face": Desh Ratan Nigam, Political Analyst #BiharElectionResults2020

Nov 10, 2020 09:20 (IST) Tejashwi Yadav+ is leading in over 100 seats over NDA, which is leading in 99 seats. The counting of votes began at 8 AM.

Nov 10, 2020 09:16 (IST) Poll Result 2020: When Three Rivals Came Together Amid Campaign Heat

Nov 10, 2020 09:00 (IST) Election Result: Counting Across 38 Districts Of Bihar

Counting started at 8 am at 55 centres spread across 38 districts amid tight security and precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic during the process

Over 57 per cent of about 7.30 crore electors voted in what is the first major election in the country since the onset of the pandemic

A total of 3,733 candidates contested the state election, including 371 women and a transgender

Prohibitory orders are in place outside the counting centres to prevent people from gathering in large numbers

#BiharElection2020 The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections is underway at counting centre established at Anugrah Narayan College in Patna

Nov 10, 2020 08:56 (IST) Bihar Result: Complete Guide To Check Results, Trends On Election Commission Website And App

Nov 10, 2020 08:53 (IST) Bihar Poll Result: Fish Considered Good Luck? RJD Supporter Talks To NDTV - Watch

#BiharElectionResults2020 | Fish is considered good luck says RJD supporter as counting of votes begins in Bihar #ResultsWithNDTV



Track live coverage on NDTV 24x7 and https://t.co/LpfcFgEPtgpic.twitter.com/B6K3aDTVq3 - NDTV (@ndtv) November 10, 2020

Nov 10, 2020 08:47 (IST) Election Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav+ Leading Over NDA

Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance of the opposition has gained a lead in 63 seats over NDA, which is leading in 50 seats. Nitish Kumar is facing anti-incumbency, according to analysts, after ruling the state for over a decade. The NDA, however, has claimed the state has developed under its rule. PM Modi, during campaigning, said the state will develop at a faster pace, if the alliance is voted to power again.





Nov 10, 2020 08:37 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: Grand Alliance Takes 51 Seats, NDA 43 In Early Leads

The counting of votes for #BiharElections2020 is underway at Anugrah Narayan College counting centre in Patna



The counting of votes for #BiharElections2020 is underway at Anugrah Narayan College counting centre in Patna

(Images: ANI)

Nov 10, 2020 08:31 (IST) Bihar Election Results 2020: Magic Number In Bihar Is 122

Nov 10, 2020 08:26 (IST) Bihar Election Result: Grand Alliance Takes 35, NDA 33 In Early Leads

Bihar has 243 seats. Grand Alliance is leading in 35 seats, NDA is leading in 33 seats.

Nov 10, 2020 08:21 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: NDA Takes 21, Grand Alliance Takes 20 In Early Leads



Nov 10, 2020 08:11 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: NDA, RJD Take Two Seats Each

First leads are in and the RJD and the NDA are leading in two seats each.

Nov 10, 2020 08:03 (IST) Bihar Election Results 2020: Counting Of Voting Begins Across 243 Assembly Seats

Counting of votes has started for 243-member Bihar Assembly and by-polls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states.

Nov 10, 2020 08:00 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: When Chirag Paswan said- "Nitish Kumar Will Never Be Chief Minister Again"

Last week, LJP's Chirag Paswan

Last week, LJP's Chirag Paswan expressed his resentment against rival Nitish Kumar as he said:"You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the Chief Minister after November 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per the vision document prepared by the suggestions of four lakh Biharis." His remarks came soon after he voted.

Nov 10, 2020 07:31 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: Tejashwi Yadav's Quiet Birthday Celebration, A Day Before Counting

Tejashwi Yadav turned 31 on Monday . Hours before counting, he had a quiet celebration with family members. Among those who wished him was ally Rahul Gandhi- he wished the RJD Leader a "bright future". Rival Chirag Paswan also tweeted a birthday greeting in Hindi. "May God bless you with longevity and succeed in making your life a success. Today is your birthday and have a good day with the blessings of God," read Mr Paswan's tweet in Hindi.

Nov 10, 2020 07:24 (IST) Bihar Election Result: RJD's Warning To Supporters Ahead Of Results

Nov 10, 2020 07:04 (IST) Bihar Election Results 2020: What Exit Polls Say On State Results

An aggregate of opinion polls has predicted a majority for Tejashwi Yadav-led opposition with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) placing a distant second. A disclaimer - exit polls often get it wrong.

. NDTV's poll of polls says the opposition coalition will win 128 of Bihar's 243 seats and the NDA, 99. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is given six seats. Read here

Nov 10, 2020 06:41 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: Visuals From Counting Centres

Counting of votes for #BiharAssemblyPolls to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Patna



Counting of votes for #BiharAssemblyPolls to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Patna

(Images: ANI) #BiharElectionResults2020

Nov 10, 2020 06:38 (IST) Bihar Election Result: All FAQs Answered About Bihar Assembly Elections

The counting of votes for the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin at 8 am today. Bihar is the first state in the country to go to polls amid the raging coronavirus pandemic." The counting of votes for the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin at 8 am today. Bihar is the first state in the country to go to polls amid the raging coronavirus pandemic."

Nov 10, 2020 06:32 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: 3,700 Candidates, 243 Assembly Seats - A Look At Numbers, Arrangements For Counting

The counting of votes will begin at 8am

Over 3,700 candidates contested in the three-phased elections

The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state

Steps have been taken to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed during the counting.







