Bihar Election Results: Congress's Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha's Son, Trails Seasoned BJP MLA

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020: This is Luv Sinha's first election.

Luv Sinha, a Congress candidate in the Bihar assembly election and the son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, is trailing in his constituency as votes were counted in the state today.

Mr Sinha, 37, contested from Bankipore assembly seat, which is a part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that elected his father twice to parliament when he was in the BJP.

He is trailing behind three-time BJP MLA Nitin Nabin. Bankipur voted in the second of the three-phase assembly election in the state.

Bankipore is seen to be a BJP stronghold, as is Patna Sahib. Caste has played an important role in the choice of candidates; both belong to the upper caste Kayasthas.

For the first time, the BJP appears set to emerge as the single largest party in Bihar. The party is fighting the Bihar polls with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United or JDU. The opposition alliance of Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal United, the Congress and Left Parties, which started the day with a close fight, is way behind.

This is the first election for Luv Sinha, who tried his luck in Bollywood. He was last seen in the 2018 film "Paltan". His first movie, "Sadiyaan", was in 2010.

He is the third from his family to contest elections. His mother Poonam Sinha was the Samajwadi Party's candidate for the 2019 national election from Lucknow, where Union Minister Rajnath Singh won.