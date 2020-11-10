PM Modi On Bihar Results: 'Voter's Priority Is Only Development'

Bihar result 2020: "Bihar taught world first lesson of democracy," PM Narendra Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the people of Bihar have made a "decisive decision" to give development a chance, as results of the assembly election continue to trickle in, showing the ruling NDA leading in 122 seats and the opposition alliance in 113 seats.

PM Modi's tweets came minutes after Home Minister Amit Shah declared victory in Bihar for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), despite counting for 50 seats still taking place.

"Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"The poor in villages, farmers, labourers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA's mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication," PM Modi tweeted.

"Young people in Bihar have made it clear that this new decade will be for Bihar and self-sufficient Bihar is its roadmap. The youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolve of the NDA. This youthful energy has now encouraged the NDA to work harder than before. Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he or she is an aspirant and priority is only and only development. The blessings of the NDA's good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar's dreams are, what Bihar's expectations are," PM Modi said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has won 55 seats and is leading in 22. The BJP has won 48 seats and is leading in 24. The Janata Dal United has won 32 seats and is leading in 11, the Congress has won 14 seats and is leading in five and the CPI-ML has won nine seats and is leading in three seats. The Lok Janshakti Party has opened its account, winning one seat.

The Election Commission said counting is progressing slowly due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.