Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar, BJP Win Bihar Elections

After more than 14 hours of counting, many twists and turns and allegations of cheating, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was announced as the winner of the Bihar Assembly election in the (very) early hours of Wednesday morning. Boosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's several rallies, the NDA hit the majority mark of 122 at 2.57 AM.
According to data on the Election Commission's website, the BJP won 72 seats to emerge as the senior member in its alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU, which managed just 42.
The opposition, led by the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, put up a strong fight but eventually fell short. However, with 75 seats the RJD is the single-largest party. The Congress, viewed by many as the reason for the opposition's failure to go all the way, contested 70 seats but won only 19. Chirag Paswan's LJP, which was the source of much frustration for Nitish Kumar, won just one seat.