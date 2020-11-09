Tejashwi Yadav Celebrates Quiet Birthday After Exit Polls Predict Win

Bihar Election Result 2020: Wishes poured in on Twitter for Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav, who turns 32 today, is celebrating a quiet birthday a day before the Bihar election results. With most exit polls predicting his victory, his party RJD today warned members against showing up at their young leader's home to wish him.

Tejashwi Yadav has been sending out messages of restraint and simplicity since Saturday, in what his party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) explains is an attempt to establish a new culture and break from its "rowdy" past.

"A humble request to all well-wishers and supporters that Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's personal decision is to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, so stay at home and avoid coming to his house to personally greet him. Be vigilant and present at your areas for the counting on 10 November," the RJD tweeted in Hindi.

Wishes poured in on Twitter for Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance that includes the Congress and the Left.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished his ally a "bright future" in a tweet in Hindi.

You exhibited undying passion, uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, commendable role & exemplary leadership. Very proud of you, your patience, perseverance, achievements and to hold you as someone worthy of emulation.



Again wishing you a very Happy Birthday @yadavtejashwihttps://t.co/ykeT6w0umSpic.twitter.com/KwuwSqzJot — Sanjay Yadav (@sanjuydv) November 9, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav, older by a year, kept it simple and affectionate, betraying none of their past bitterness.

His older sister Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member, posted photos of his birthday celebrations at home.

As Bihar preps to find out tomorrow whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP retain power or whether Tejashwi's blockbuster election rallies translate into a victory for him, the RJD has also warned its workers against celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals.

"Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Fireworks, celebratory firing and uncivil behaviour towards our rivals or their supporters will not be accepted at any cost," it said.

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier said that his father and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, in jail for corruption, would be released on bail tomorrow, in time to see Nitish Kumar's ouster. But a court last week deferred the hearing on the former chief minister's bail till later this month, ending any possibility of his release before that.



