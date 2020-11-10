The National Impact Of Bihar Election Results Explained In 7 Points

The Prime Minister's ability to swing state elections has been reinforced in a key state that has 40 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP won 39 in last year's national election.

The BJP is now the single largest party in Bihar even without a strong leadership in the state. In Bihar, its seniormost leader is Sushil Kumar Modi, who shares a good rapport with Nitish Kumar.

With Bihar, the BJP has ended a dry phase in which it suffered a series of state losses to different coalitions. For example, the Maharashtra ruling coalition that emerged from an unlikely partnership between its former partner Shiv Sena and the NCP and Congress.

The results today in bypolls held across a dozen states also favoured the BJP, which is seen as a measure of PM Modi's winnability.

While Tejashwi failed to turn the huge crowds attending his rallies into votes, the 31-year-old has established himself as a key state leader in his own right. He has managed to push Nitish Kumar to third place. But giving the Congress 70 seats to contest may have been his biggest miscalculation.

The Congress this time contested more seats than in 2015 but ended up with far less. That has prompted its critics to once again label it a liability with few leaders to match PM Modi's appeal and vote-winning ways.