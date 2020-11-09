Bihar Election Results 2020: Complete Guide To Check Results, Trends On Election Commission Website And App

The three-phased election was concluded on November 7.

The counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections will be held today, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav.

The election commission will release trends from 8 AM onwards, while the final numbers will be out by the evening. The results will be displayed on the website of the poll body and updated every few minutes to display the current round wise results of each constituency. The results will also be available on the "Voter helpline" mobile app. The website and mobile app will display information filled in the system by the returning officers from their respective counting centers.

You can also visit ndtv.com for the latest constituency-wise results, track prominent contestants and follow live updates from the newsroom.

Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the opposition grand alliance.

The opinion polls talk of a tectonic shift from the national election just last year, when the NDA won 39 of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats, decimating the opposition and sending Tejashwi Yadav -- who took charge of the RJD while his father Lalu Yadav served a jail sentence - into temporary self-exile.

But in this campaign, Tejashwi Yadav emerged as the crowd magnet, drawing huge cheers at every rally with his promise of signing off on 10 lakh government jobs at his very first cabinet meeting.

A fragmented verdict is not ruled out, given the varied predictions. In that case, Chirag Paswan, who contested separately from the NDA to defeat Nitish Kumar but declared his firm loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, may become a significant factor.

Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.