Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Will Nitish Kumar Get Another Term? Counting Of Votes Begins In Bihar At 8 AM

Votes will be counted in Bihar from 8 am, three days after conclusion of a three-phase state election - the country's biggest since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The state saw a bitter and hectic election campaign with Nitish Kumar seeking a fourth straight term. He is challenged by his former deputy RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is leading the Grand Alliance of opposition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to be NDA'S face and sought votes for Nitish Kumar, who has been attacked by the opposition over issues such as unemployment and tackling of the coronavirus outbreak.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, jailed for corruption, for the first time in 40 years, was not in the state to reach out to the voters. His son - Tejashwi Yadav - has promised the state 10 lakh jobs as soon as he is elected to power. While BJP-JDU combine attacked him over the poll promise, the BJP has made a similar mention in its manifesto.
Also challenging Nitish Kumar is Chirag Paswan, former ally who has now parted ways. Interestingly, he has been seeking votes in the name of the Prime Minister.
Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results 2020:
Counting of votes for #BiharAssemblyPolls to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Patna- NDTV (@ndtv) November 10, 2020
(Images: ANI) #BiharElectionResults2020#ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/Uku2Gr48Uh
The counting of votes for the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin at 8 am today. Bihar is the first state in the country to go to polls amid the raging coronavirus pandemic."
- The counting of votes will begin at 8am
- Over 3,700 candidates contested in the three-phased elections
- The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state
- Steps have been taken to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed during the counting.
The verdict of Bihar on who would rule it for the next five years will become clear as counting of votes begin later this morning. The choice is between a fourth term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a first one for his former deputy, 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and the Left alliance. Most exit polls have predicted a majority for the latter. Exit polls often get it wrong. The election took place amid a bitter campaign that saw the Chief Minister battling anti-incumbency, a rebellion by Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan against his leadership - seen by many as being backed by the BJP - and Prime Minister Narendra Modi replacing Mr Kumar as the de facto face of the NDA in the state." itemprop="description