Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Will Nitish Kumar Get Another Term? Counting Of Votes Begins In Bihar At 8 AM

Votes will be counted in Bihar from 8 am, three days after conclusion of a three-phase state election - the country's biggest since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The state saw a bitter and hectic election campaign with Nitish Kumar seeking a fourth straight term. He is challenged by his former deputy RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is leading the Grand Alliance of opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to be NDA'S face and sought votes for Nitish Kumar, who has been attacked by the opposition over issues such as unemployment and tackling of the coronavirus outbreak.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, jailed for corruption, for the first time in 40 years, was not in the state to reach out to the voters. His son - Tejashwi Yadav - has promised the state 10 lakh jobs as soon as he is elected to power. While BJP-JDU combine attacked him over the poll promise, the BJP has made a similar mention in its manifesto.

Also challenging Nitish Kumar is Chirag Paswan, former ally who has now parted ways. Interestingly, he has been seeking votes in the name of the Prime Minister.

Nov 10, 2020 06:41 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: Visuals From Counting Centres

Nov 10, 2020 06:38 (IST) Bihar Election Result: All FAQs Answered About Bihar Assembly Elections

The counting of votes for the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin at 8 am today. Bihar is the first state in the country to go to polls amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Nov 10, 2020 06:32 (IST) Bihar Election Result 2020: 3,700 Candidates, 243 Assembly Seats - A Look At Numbers, Arrangements For Counting

The counting of votes will begin at 8am

Over 3,700 candidates contested in the three-phased elections

The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state

Steps have been taken to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed during the counting.







