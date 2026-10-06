Bengaluru Gym Trainer Killed After Argument Inside Client's Apartment

A 25-year-old gym trainer was allegedly physically assaulted and killed following an altercation inside the client's apartment here, police said on Monday.

The man was identified as Nandan, a resident of Jakkuru Layout in Yelahanka. He worked as a trainer at a gym in Sahakara Nagar, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Kempapura here, police said, adding that four accused have been taken into custody in connection with the murder.

Among the accused -- Vishwanatha, Sharath and Nishanth were the victim's colleagues at the gym, while Anush was a client whom all of them trained but Vishwanatha was his personal trainer, police said.

According to police, after attending an anniversary event at the gym on Saturday evening, Nandan along with his colleagues Vishwanatha, Sharath and Nishanth went over to Anush's flat in Kempapura to spend the night there.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Mithun Kumar said that a case of murder has been registered at Amruthahalli police station in connection with the incident. The victim, along with his three colleagues, had gone to Anush's house to spend the night.

The incident occurred between 7 am and 7.30 am on Sunday, he said.

Citing preliminary investigation, police said that an argument broke out among the men over personal issues which escalated into a violent clash during which Nandan was fatally assaulted.

Two of the accused, Vishwanatha and Sharath, also sustained minor injuries during the scuffle, they said.

Nandan was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Hebbal, where he succumbed to injuries.

"Prima facie, it appears that the murder was committed for personal reasons," the DCP said, adding that the accused have been taken into custody for detailed interrogation.

CCTV camera footage from the spot and other technical data are being analysed as part of the investigation into the case to determine the exact motive and sequence of events that led to the incident.