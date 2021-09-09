Somebody Was 'Given The Responsibility To Kill' Me: Bengal BJP MP Alleges

West Bengal Police has so far detained two persons in this matter and is interrogating them.

Hours after a bomb exploded outside the MP Arjun Singh's residence here, the BJP leader condemned the attack and alleged that somebody from Nabanna, was "given the responsibility to kill" him.

Nabanna houses the office of the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

"The (state) government has arrived at the door with a bomb. Now, we have to do something in self-defence. Two months ago, a person in Nabanna was given the responsibility to have me killed," Mr Singh told ANI.

West Bengal Police has so far detained two persons in this matter and is interrogating them.

"On enquiry, we found that six to seven people came out of Mazdoor Bhawan, thrashed a boy and again entered the building. The boy then came with some people and hurled bombs at the Bhawan gate. Two persons have been detained and are being interrogated," Srihari Pandey, District Commissioner (North) of Barrackpore Police said.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also condemned the bomb explosion incident that occurred in the early hours today.

He also said that the 'wanton violence' in West Bengal shows no sign of abating.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order."

Mr Dhankhar demanded prompt action from the West Bengal police over the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)