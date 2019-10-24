Assembly Election Results 2019: All You Need To Know About Haryana, Maharashtra Election Results

Assembly Elections 2019: The counting of votes will take place soon.

The decision on who will come to power in Maharashtra and Haryana for the next five years will be made today as the counting of assembly election votes begins at 8 am. The BJP, which is ruling both states is seeking a second term. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will win in both the states.

Here are 10 facts on Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra:

There are 288 seats in Maharashtra. Of these, 29 are reserved for Schedule Caste and 25 for Schedule Tribes. The state voted on 96,661 polling stations where a total of 3,237 candidates are contesting, including 235 women. The number of voters in Maharashtra are 8.9 crore. Of these, the number of male voters are 4.69 crore (4,69,90,246), the number of female voters are 4.28 crore (4,28,46,720), and the number of voters from the third-gender are 2,634. The key parties in Maharashtra are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress party (NCP). The BJP and Shiv Sena have not left any seat for its smaller alliance partners. The BJP is contesting on 164 seats, while the Shiv Sena is contesting in 126 seats. The Congress is contesting on 147 seats, while the Sharad Pawar-led party is contesting on 121 seats. Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is contesting on 235 seats. Haryana assembly elections took place on October 21, Monday and the results date is October 24. The number of eligible voters in Haryana are 1.82 crore. Of these 85 lakh are women voters and 97 lakh are male voters. The state has 90 assembly constituencies. Of these 17 are reserved for Schedule Caste. Haryana has a geographical area of 44,212 square kilometre and polled on 19,578 polling stations The voter turnout in Haryana was 68.47 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

