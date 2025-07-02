Andhra IPS Officer Quits Service, Denies "Harassment, External Pressures"

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Siddharth Kaushal has announced his voluntary resignation, ending a career in law enforcement across Andhra Pradesh.

In an official press release, Mr Kaushal clarified that his decision to retire is "entirely independent, personal, and voluntary". He firmly denied recent speculation suggesting his resignation was due to harassment or external compulsion, calling such claims "baseless and misleading".

"I have tendered my voluntary resignation from the Indian Police Service - a decision made on purely personal grounds after deep personal reflection. It is a step taken in alignment with my long-term life goals and the wishes of my family members," said the officer.

"Recently, certain reports have attempted to falsely link my resignation to alleged harassment or external pressure. I wish to state unequivocally that such claims are completely baseless and misleading. My decision is entirely independent, personal, and voluntary," the officer underlined.

Mr Kaushal said serving in the IPS has been the "most fulfilling and enriching journey of my life".

"This state has always been my home, and its people will stay in my heart with deep affection and pride," he said further.

However, sources suggest the backdrop to his resignation may include what has been described as a pattern of pressure on IPS officers.

"As I move forward, I do so with gratitude, purpose, and clarity, looking to contribute to society in new and meaningful ways in the years to come," he further added.

The officer, say sources, is expected to transition into the private sector, potentially in a corporate role based in Delhi.

His retirement mirrors growing unease among IPS ranks, as reported cases suggest several officers have faced prolonged posting delays, suspensions, or transfers.