Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Advantage BJP-Shiv Sena As Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE: BJP Shiv Sena likely to win clear majority, show polls

The result for the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 will be declared today. Counting begins at 8 am. Election was held for 288-member Maharashtra assembly was held on October 21. The BJP contested 150 seats and the Shiv Sena 124. The rest had gone to the smaller allies. The majority mark lies at 145. The Sena-BJP alliance currently holds 217 seats, the Congress and the NCP 56 seats. An aggregate of 11 exit polls indicated the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance might win 211 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party might manage to win 64 seats, a shade higher than 56 seats they scraped together last time. The BJP has chosen to continue its alliance with Shiv Sena, despite their roller-coaster relationship over the last five years. The two parties had come together after a brief breakup when in 2014, neither succeeded in getting majority on its own. The Shiv Sena since had been a vocal critic of the BJP-led government's policies at the state and the Centre.

Here are the LIVE Updates on counting day for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019:

