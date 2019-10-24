Maharashtra Election Results: "Defectors Haven't Been Accepted By People," Says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra election results: NCP's Sharad Pawar said defectors have been rejected by people

The Maharashtra election results show that people did not like the arrogance of power, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said today, as the ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena was set to win but by a lower margin. The veteran also said "defections had not been accepted by people, with some exceptions," in a dig at leaders who quit the party and crossed over to the BJP and Shiv Sena before the elections.

Mr Pawar, who has emerged as a key figure in Maharashtra in these elections, also remains non-committal on speculation that the NCP-Congress could offer support to the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power.

"No decision has been taken...There is no such proposal either," Mr Pawar told reporters when asked about the possibility of his party supporting the Sena.

But he also indicated that he was not in favour of such a proposal.

"We will be thinking about taking a new leadership ahead. People have asked us to sit in opposition and we accept that," Mr Pawar said.

Mr Pawar, 79, single-handedly led the opposition campaign in Maharashtra as the Congress seemed to be consumed by infighting and the lack of a strong state leadership.

The former chief minister addressing a rally in Satara in the rain, his white shirt soaked, became one of the defining images of the election campaign.

His efforts were not in vain. The NCP has emerged as the senior alliance partner in the state for the first time, reducing the Congress to number 4 in Maharashtra.

The Congress's inner chaos became obvious as two of its most prominent faces - Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora - squabbled openly. Sanjay Nirupam even declared he would not campaign for the party and at one point called Mr Deora "nikamma (useless)".

Mr Pawar muddled through, addressing multiple rallies and even becoming the sole target of the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a result of it.

When he questioned the relevance in the Maharashtra poll battle of Article 370, or the centre's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir - a recurring theme of the Prime Minister's rallies, he received an unusually sharp response. "Doob maro (drown in shame)," said PM Modi at a rally, attacking the opposition leader for suggesting that Maharashtra had nothing to do with Kashmir.

Mr Pawar's response came today: "I want to thank Modi, Home Minister (Amit Shah) and other leaders and Chief Ministers of different states to have come and visited the state and said things about me."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those who campaigned for the BJP in Maharashtra.

"Now that everything is over, I hope whatever they promised to the people, the MLAs will implement that to take the state forward," Mr Pawar said.

