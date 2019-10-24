Election Results: BJP-Sena Set To Keep Maharashtra, Haryana Heads For Hung House

Here are the top 10 updates on election results 2019:
- In Haryana, the BJP is ahead in 40 of the state's 90 seats and the Congress is leading in 31. The majority mark is at 46. Four of ML Khattar's ministers, state BJP chief Subhash Barnala and Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gurjar are trailing. Mr Barnala has already offered to resign.
- In Maharashtra, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are ahead in around 150 of the state's 288 assembly seats. Of these, the BJP is leading in around 100 seats - way below its 2014 tally of 122. The Sena is heading for a tally of around 60. The majority mark lies at 145.
- But the tally of the state's ruling alliance is still is way below the 250 seats it was expecting. The BJP, particularly, fell short of expectations. The party was hoping to cross the majority mark on its own steam.
- As the leads indicated that the party is likely to deliver a standout performance, the Sena indicated that it will insist on the 50:50 formula during government formation. "It will be a BJP-Shiv Sena government," senior party leader Sanjay Raut said. We will talk to Uddhav-ji, he will then speak with the Chief Minister. And what was agreed before the election, 50-50," he added.
- Sources indicated that the Sena can even insist on dividing the 5-year tenure of the government, and occupy the Chief Minister's office for two-and-a-half years.
- The Congress and its ally Nationalist Congress Party are ahead in 97 seats in Maharashtra. But the improved performance can be attributed to Sharad Pawar's party, which has outperformed the Congress. Mr Pawar, 79, had single-handedly led the NCP charge as the factionalised Congress floundered.
- Votes are also being counted for by-polls held in 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 17 states and one union territory. The BJP and its allies have nearly 30 of these assembly seats, the Congress has 12. The rest are with regional parties.
- The Sena candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister's post is likely to be party chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, the first person in his family to contest elections since his grandfather Bal Thackeray formed the party in 1966.
- The BJP's campaign revolved around national themes as the opposition attempted to highlight multiple local issues - unemployment, farm crisis, farmers' suicides and the slowdown of the economy. That the opposition's campaign looked lackluster was seen as the symptom of a changing election narrative where the focus is on national issues even when voters choose a local representative.
- The Congress is still struggling to find its feet after the devastating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent leadership vacuum as Rahul Gandhi quit the party's top post. While the BJP deployed a galaxy of leaders -- led by PM Modi and Amit Shah -- to campaign, Congress's Rahul Gandhi only addressed seven rallies. His mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed none; her lone rally in Haryana was cancelled and Rahul Gandhi was stand-in.
