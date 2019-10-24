Election Results: BJP-Sena Set To Keep Maharashtra, Haryana Heads For Hung House

Election Results 2019: Counting of votes for Maharashta and Haryana poll began at 8 am.

New Delhi: The BJP appears set to rule Maharashtra again in alliance with the Shiv Sena, but possibly with lesser numbers than expected. The party is also facing an unexpected uphill battle in Haryana, where Dushyant Chautala's JJP is emerging as a possible kingmaker. As the counting of votes progressed and the trends became clear, BJP chief Amit Shah summoned Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar to Delhi. The party may not have it easy in Maharashtra either, where the Shiv Sena, buoyed by a hugely improved performance, is talking of 50:50 division of cabinet berths and a turn at the Chief Minister's post. The trends are seen as a wake-up call for the BJP, which contested the state elections on national themes. The counting of votes for bypolls in 17 states and one union territory is also being held today.