Maharashtra Elections 2019: Sena's Sanjay Raut Talks Of 50:50 Formula With BJP "Agreed Before Polls"

The BJP and Shiv Sena will form the government in Maharashtra, said Sena leader Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena indicated today that it plans to play hardball with big brother BJP as the counting of votes progressed in the Maharashtra assembly elections. As the leads indicated that the party is likely to deliver a standout performance, the Sena indicated that it will insist on the 50:50 formula during government formation.

"It will be a BJP-Shiv Sena government. There is no two opinion about it," senior party leader Sanjay Raut said. "We got the full mandate. Seats may increase of decrease in an election. We will talk to Uddhav ji, he will then speak with the Chief Minister. And what was agreed before the election, 50-50," he added.

The party, which contested on 126 seats, is leading on 64, one above the 63 it won in 2014 when it contested all 288 seats of the state.

But what gives it confidence to demand equal terms is the performance of the BJP. But leads show the BJP is leading only on 96 seats, way below the 122 it won in 2014.

Ahead of the state polls, buoyed by the sweep in the national elections, a section of BJP leaders insisted that the party ditch the Sena and go it alone. It was Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who insisted on continuing the alliance. Later, the idea also received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

