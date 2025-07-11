Day After Tax Notice, Maharashtra Minister Seen With Bag Allegedly Full Of Cash

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat has sparked a row after a video surfaced online allegedly showing him smoking in a private room with a bag suspected to be filled with cash beside him. The footage went viral just a day after he confirmed receiving an income tax notice to explain a sharp increase in his assets between the 2019 and 2024 Assembly elections.

The video was posted on social media by Sanjay Raut of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction. In a pointed attack on the ruling alliance, Mr Raut wrote, "I feel pity for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis! How many more times will he just sit and watch his reputation being torn to shreds? Helplessness has another name - Fadnavis!"

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat contended that the bag next to his bed contained clothes and not cash as claimed by Mr Raut.

Mr Shirsat, who represents Aurangabad (West) and belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, confirmed that the Income Tax Department had issued him a notice seeking clarification on the growth of his personal assets over the past five years.

"Some people had filed a complaint against me with the income-tax department, based on which I was issued a notice. I was supposed to respond to it on Wednesday, but requested for more time. I will give a proper response. Nothing wrong has been done," Mr Shirsat said.

Mr Raut's party colleague Aaditya Thackeray also jumped to criticise Mr Shirsat, urging the tax department and Chief Minister Fadnavis to take action.

"Today, it's Sanjay Sirsat, sitting in his vest and underwear. We talk about 'Khokhe' (boxes of cash), '50 Khokhe, Ekdum Okay', one is clearly seen in the video. All these antics happening in just vests and undergarments, bags full of cash beside him, where did all this money come from? Who gave it? Can anyone just roam around carrying such wads of notes? And regarding the Income Tax notice that came the day before, will the IT department take any action? Will any action be taken on the orders of the Chief Minister or not? These are important questions that need answers," Mr Thackeray said.

Yesterday, Mr Shirsat initially claimed that Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP and son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had also received a similar notice. He later retracted the statement, saying: "Someone asked me a leading question... My response was presented as if I was confirming a notice to Shrikant Shinde. I want to clarify that I have no information about that."

In a separate incident earlier this week, a video clip of Mr Shirsat speaking at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar surfaced online, where he appeared to make light of the situation. In the video, the minister is heard saying: "Now, black money is not going to be useful. I am speaking for myself."

He added that he has already contacted his chartered accountant and is preparing a detailed response to the notice. "It is easy to earn money, but using it has become difficult," he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

The minister attempted to downplay the clip, insisting that his comments were meant humorously and not intended to admit wrongdoing.