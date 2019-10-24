Assembly Election Results 2019 - Counting For Maharashtra, Haryana Today As BJP Hopes For Encore: 10 Facts

Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of assembly election votes begins at 8 am. (PTI)

New Delhi: The people's verdict on who will rule Maharashtra and Haryana for the next five years will be revealed today as the counting of assembly election votes begins at 8 am. The BJP, which is ruling both states -- Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena -- is seeking a second term. The counter provided by the Congress, and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, its ally in Maharashtra, has been seen as tepid. Exit polls have predicted a BJP victory in both states. Exit polls, however, can get it wrong. A BJP win will be seen as an endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's policies after its re-election -- including the move to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the National Registry of Citizens -- which were the central themes of its campaign. Counting of votes for bypolls in 17 states and one union territory will also be held today.