Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Aaditya Thackeray Leading In Worli, Sena Stronghold In Maharashtra

2019 Maharashtra Election Results: Aaditya Thackeray has emerged as the most affable face of the Sena

Highlights Aaditya Thackeray is the Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai's Worli He is pitted against the NCP's Suresh Mane He's the first of his family to fight polls since Sena was formed in 1966

The Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray established a comfortable lead in the Worli constituency in Mumbai today as votes were counted for the Maharashtra election held on Monday.

Aaditya Thackeray, 29, is widely predicted to win easily in the seat, which is a Sena stronghold. He is pitted against the NCP's Suresh Mane.

Thackeray junior is the first of his family to contest elections since his grandfather Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in 1966.

If the Shiv Sena wins enough to become indispensable for the BJP, Aaditya Thackeray could be looking at the job of deputy to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.

Aaditya Thackeray has emerged as the most affable face of the Shiv Sena and has made a mark with his roadshows and foot marches and his support to campaigns like the protests against tree-cutting in Aarey for a metro shed.

Worli is among the 36 assembly seats in Mumbai. Originally a settlement of fishermen, the constituency in south Mumbai has transformed over the years with its skyline featuring skyscrapers and modern commercial complexes.

Sena leader Datta Nalawade represented Worli from 1990 to 2004. In 2009, Sachin Ahir, then in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won the seat as Raj Thackeray's MNS ate into Sena votes.

Sena's Sunil Shinde won in 2014. Even in this year's Lok Sabha polls, the party's Arvind Sawant won comfortably from the Worli parliamentary constituency.

Aaditya Thackeray says he wants to make the constituency a "model of development".

