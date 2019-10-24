Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For 90 Seats Begins

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for BJP, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 24, 2019 06:31 IST
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Haryana recorded a voter turnout of over 68 per cent.

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Haryana recorded a voter turnout of over 68 per cent.

New Delhi: 

Will the Manohar Khattar led BJP government be able to retain power in Haryana or will the Jat-powered BS Hooda manage to trounce the BJP in the state? The answer will be out soon as counting of votes begins for the 90 seats in the state today.

The results will also decide the gate of Jannayak Janta Party of Dushyant Chautala which has emerged as a formidable group in the state after its split from the INLD.

While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.

Haryana on Monday recorded a voter turnout of over 68 per cent, a sharp decline from 76.54 in the 2014 assembly polls. Of the total voters, 69.36 percent were men and 67.12 per cent women.

In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The INLD had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five independents.

Oct 24, 2019
06:31 (IST)
BJP likely to win 66 of 90 seats in Maharashtra

In Haryana, the BJP is likely to win 66 of 90 seats, indicated the aggregate of seven exit polls, and the Congress may be limited to 14. The majority mark is 46. A BJP victory will bring Manohar Lal Khattar back in the top post, despite the mixed track report of five years.
