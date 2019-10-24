Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For 90 Seats Begins

Will the Manohar Khattar led BJP government be able to retain power in Haryana or will the Jat-powered BS Hooda manage to trounce the BJP in the state? The answer will be out soon as counting of votes begins for the 90 seats in the state today.

The results will also decide the gate of Jannayak Janta Party of Dushyant Chautala which has emerged as a formidable group in the state after its split from the INLD.

While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.

Haryana on Monday recorded a voter turnout of over 68 per cent, a sharp decline from 76.54 in the 2014 assembly polls. Of the total voters, 69.36 percent were men and 67.12 per cent women.

In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The INLD had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five independents.

Here are the LIVE updates on Haryana Assembly election results: