Elections Results 2019: How To Check Real-Time Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2019 On Mobile

Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election results will be declared today. The fate of thousands of candidates will be sealed as the counting of votes begins at 8 am. The election result is likely to be declared by 5 pm by the Election Commission. Mostly, leads would predict the result by noon, but the counting of votes will only be completed by the evening. The four major parties that are contesting in Haryana this year include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting on three seats. The key parties in Maharashtra are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress party (NCP).

How To Check Real-time Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 on App:

You can also check the election results on NDTV app on all mobile platforms including Android and iOS. The NDTV app now has two versions. The first one is the regular NDTV app and the other version is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go.

How To Check Real-time Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 on Computer:

You can tune in to NDTV English channel or NDTV Khabar for Hindi election updates on Haryana, Assembly results from 8 am onward.

How To Check Real-time Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 on TV:

You can tune into NDTV for Live Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results and updates on your TV. Here are the channel numbers:

TATA SKY: 604

DISH: 761

DEN: 368

AIRTEL: 369

HATHWAY: 252

How To Check Live Streaming of Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 on TV:

You can also watch it online on Live Player: NDTV English Channel, NDTV Hindi Channel

The poll of exit polls shows an easy victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP. In Maharashtra, an aggregate of various exit polls gave the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance 211 of the state's 288 seats and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) just 64 constituencies. In Haryana, it predicted the BJP is likely to win 66 of 90 seats while the Congress scores 14.

