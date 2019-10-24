Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results Live Updates:Counting To Begin At 8 am

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am for Maharashtra and Haryana where the ruling BJP is seeking a second term. A BJP win will be seen as an endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's policies after its re-election -- including the move to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the National Registry of Citizens -- which were the central themes of its campaign. Counting of votes for bypolls in 17 states and one union territory will also be held today.

Here are the live updates on counting of votes in Maharashtra and Haryana: