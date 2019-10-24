Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results Live Updates:Counting To Begin At 8 am

Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results Updates: Counting for votes begins at 8 am.
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am for Maharashtra and Haryana where the ruling BJP is seeking a second term. A BJP win will be seen as an endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's policies after its re-election -- including the move to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the National Registry of Citizens -- which were the central themes of its campaign. Counting of votes for bypolls in 17 states and one union territory will also be held today.
Here are the live updates on counting of votes in Maharashtra and Haryana:
In Maharashtra, the BJP has chosen to continue its alliance with Shiv Sena, despite their roller-coaster relationship over the last five years. The two parties had come together after a brief breakup when in 2014, neither succeeded in getting majority on its own. The Sena since had been a vocal critic of the BJP-led government's policies at the state and the Centre.
The BJP, which is ruling both states -- Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena -- is seeking a second term. The counter provided by the Congress, and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, its ally in Maharashtra, has been seen as tepid. Exit polls have predicted a BJP victory in both states.
Election was held for 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra, of which the BJP contested 150 and the Shiv Sena 124. The rest had gone to the smaller allies. The majority mark lies at 145. The Sena-BJP alliance currently holds 217 seats, the Congress and the NCP 56 seats.