Maharashtra Election Result 2019: Sharad Pawar's NCP Leads Opposition In Maharashtra, Congress Drops to 4th

Maharashtra Election Result 2019: Sharad Pawar had been state's youngest Chief Minister.

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has surged ahead of the Congress to the third spot in Maharashtra. The party is leading in 55 seats, a big jump from the 41 it won in 2014. The Congress, which won 42 seats in 2014, is leading on 39.

This despite contesting on a larger share of seats - the Congress had contested 47 and the NCP 121 of the state's 288 seats.

The NCP had put up a tough fight in the run-up to the elections, with party chief Sharad Pawar seen as leading from the front.

Mr Pawar -- who had been the state's youngest Chief Minister, holding the post at the age of 38 -- had not contested in the elections. But the images of the 78-year-old leader campaigning in pouring rain in Satara had been one that had been a talking point in the elections.

The efforts showed. In Satara, the NCP is leading with a fairly large margin.

In the national elections held earlier this year, the party had fielded Udayanraje Bhosale, Shivaji Maharaj's descendant, from the Satara parliamentary seat. But after winning, Mr Bhosale had jumped ship and joined the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra state elections.

Admitting a lapse in judgement, standing in heavy rain, Mr Pawar had said: "When one makes a mistake, one should admit it. I made a mistake while selecting candidate for the Lok Sabha poll. I accept this publicly".

The Congress and the NCP came together ahead of the elections, hoping for a better chance against the BJP.

The two parties had split in 2014 after a 15-year alliance, when the seta sharing deal had gone sour. While Sharad Pawar had blamed Rahul Gandhi and Prithviraj Chavan of marginalising partners, the Congress had accused the NCP of backing the BJP.

