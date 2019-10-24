Haryana Election Result 2019: BJP's Babita Phogat Trailing In Early Trends Of Counting In Haryana

Haryana Election Result 2019: Dadri is among the areas in Haryana where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: October 24, 2019 09:36 IST
Haryana Election Result: This is the first political outing for Babita Phogat. (File)


Charkhi Dadri, Haryana: 

Champion wrestler and BJP candidate Babita Phogat was trailing in early trends as votes were counted on Thursday for the Haryana election.

This morning, she said she was confident of winning from Dadri assembly constituency.

"We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results. People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter," Babita Phogat told news agency ANI.

This is the first political outing for Babita Phogat, who, along with her sister Geeta Phogat, inspired the blockbuster "Dangal" on their journey towards becoming champions.

Ms Phogat, 29, is pitted against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan.

Polling for 90 seats in Haryana took place on October 21.

(With inputs from ANI)



Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
