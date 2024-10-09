'EVMs Hacked': Congress Meets Poll Commission After Haryana Setback

Leaders of the Congress, after the party's huge setback in Haryana, met the Election Commission this evening and registered a strong complaint, alleging that Electronic Voting Machines have been hacked. Party spokesman Pawan Khera said the hacking took place across 20 seats, for seven of which they have submitted documentary evidence. The papers for the other 13 will be submitted within 48 hours, he said.

'We have requested that all the machines be sealed and secured till investigations are completed," Mr Khera told reporters.

