Election Results 2019: How To Check Haryana, Maharashtra Election Results, Trends - A Complete Guide With FAQs

Haryana and Maharashtra election results 2019 will be declared tomorrow on October 24, Thursday. To keep you updated with all the political happenings and reactions, election trends, results, which party won by how many votes, comparison with previous elections and poll statistics, NDTV has special election coverage plan that will start at 8 am and continue till the results are declared. Extensive post-poll analysis and reactions will follow. While you will be glued to your TV screens, phones and computers to know if your favourite party or candidate/s have won the elections and by how much margin of votes, we have compiled a complete guide, frequently asked questions (FAQs) on how to check the election results 2019.

When will the Haryana Assembly Election Results and Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 be declared?

The Haryana Assembly Election Results and Maharashtra Assembly Election Results will be out on October 24, Thursday. The results are expected to be declared by the evening.

When will the counting of vote for Haryana Assembly Election Results and Maharashtra Assembly Election Results begin?

The Election Commission will begin the counting of votes at 8 am on October 24.

How to check Live Election Results on TV News Channel?

You can tune into NDTV for Live Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results and updates on your TV. Here are the channel numbers:

TATA SKY: 604

DISH: 761

DEN: 368

AIRTEL: 369

HATHWAY: 252

You can also watch it online on Live Player: NDTV English Channel, NDTV Hindi Channel

How can I track Haryana Election Results and Maharashtra Election Results 2019 on social media?

You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on Maharashtra, Haryana election results.

You can also follow NDTV on Facebook and Instagram for all real-time election updates.

How to check Haryana, Maharashtra election results on Election Commission website?

The real time election updates, trends and results can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/)

How can I check Haryana, Maharashtra election results on Mobile Apps?

You can also check the election results on NDTV app on all mobile platforms including Android and iOS. The NDTV app now has two versions. The first one is the regular NDTV app and the other version is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go.

