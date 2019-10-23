Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019: Date And Time To Check Counting Of Votes

Maharashtra, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2019 will be declared on October 24.

Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election took place on October 21 and the results will be out tomorrow, October 24. The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election. The poll of exit polls shows an easy victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP. In Maharashtra, an aggregate of various exit polls gave the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance 211 of the state's 288 seats and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) just 64 constituencies. In Haryana, it predicted the BJP is likely to win 66 of 90 seats while the Congress scores 14.

The BJP may see its continuing winning streak as a huge endorsement of big decisions like ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, which was the central theme in PM Modi's rallies in both states.

Date of Haryana Assembly Election Result: October 24, Thursday

Date of Maharashtra Assembly Election Result: October 24, Thursday

Time for Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election Result: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday and the result is likely to be declared by 5 pm by the Election Commission. Mostly, leads would predict the result by noon, but the counting of votes will only be completed by the evening.

Where to watch Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election Result: You can tune in to NDTV English channel or NDTV Khabar for Hindi election updates on Haryana, Assembly results from 8 am onward.

The four major parties that are contesting in Haryana this year include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting on three states.

The key parties in Maharashtra are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress party (NCP).

In Maharashtra, while Congress had been struggling to cope with its devastating loss in the Lok Sabha polls, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar are fighting charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to alleged irregularities at a cooperative bank.

While the BJP carried a high-powered campaign, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief and union minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participating in multiple rallies across the state.

