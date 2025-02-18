AC, Furniture, TV Missing From Camp Office: New Patparganj MLA Ravinder Negi

Newly elected BJP MLA from Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday claimed air-conditioners, furniture, TV, sound system and other items were missing from his camp office, and blamed previous occupant and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

No immediate reaction was available from former Patparganj MLA or his party.

Manish Sisodia, who represented the Patparganj constituency thrice in the past, fought the 2025 assembly polls from the Jangpura constituency and lost to the BJP's Tarvinder Marwah.

Negi posted on X a video of the Patparganj MLA camp office.

He claimed that items provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) such as air conditioners, hundreds of chairs, tables, a television and a sound system worth about Rs 12 lakh were removed.

"Items like AC, TV, table, chair and fan were stolen from the Vidhan Sabha camp office," he posted.

He alleged that AAP leaders have become an expert in hiding their "theft" and their reality, but the BJP government will protect the rights of the people and expose such "corrupt" leaders.

He said the BJP government will take action and recover the items missing from the camp office.

