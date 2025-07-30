"Fadnavis Act": Sanjay Raut's Big Allegation As Agency Probes Civic Official

The Enforcement Directorate's ongoing probe into former Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anil Pawar has triggered political tremors in Maharashtra, with Sanjay Raut - MP from Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena -- alleging that senior minister Dada Bhuse played a key role in Pawar's controversial appointment, which might bring the Central agency to his door next.

This adds Mr Bhuse -- a Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction leader -- to the long list of ministers who have been on the Opposition's radar over multiple cases in recent weeks. Mr Raut said the government's increasing focus on the Sena ministers could just be a ploy to keep the ally in check.

Mr Raut used the moment to target Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of double standards. "There's a Fadnavis Act in Maharashtra. When ministers in his government are accused of wrongdoing, they are simply told what went wrong and let off. But when it comes to common citizens, or Opposition leaders, they are dealt with strictly," Mr Raut said.

He has also pointed to the larger context, suggesting that the BJP is using agencies like the ED to keep allies like the Shinde Sena in check. "Amit Salunkhe's arrest, ED raids on the relatives of Shinde Sena ministers -- these are not isolated incidents," he said. "They show how the BJP is trying to keep Eknath Shinde's people under pressure."

The political row erupted after the ED, on Tuesday, carried out inspections at multiple properties linked to Anil Pawar.

A 413-square-metre plot at the foothills of Pandav Leni in Nashik's Pathardi area was among those surveyed. Officials suspect that Pawar may have misused administrative privileges during his tenure to acquire the land. Properties in Satana are also under the ED's scanner, with sources indicating possible irregularities in ownership and acquisition.

Mr Raut has alleged that Pawar's selection as Vasai-Virar Commissioner was done by bypassing service rules, allegedly at the behest of Mr Bhuse, who was then the agriculture minister. He claimed Mr Bhuse had issued a formal recommendation in Pawar's favour, which was subsequently acted upon by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Dada Bhuse not only recommended Anil Pawar, but ensured he got the post despite violations of protocol. The ED might knock on his door next," Mr Raut warned.

Mr Bhuse denied any wrongdoing and dismissed claims that Pawar was a close relative. But he did not categorically deny issuing a recommendation letter. He also turned the tables, saying Raut too had signed similar recommendation letters in the past.

The controversy comes amid clear signs of unease within the Mahayuti alliance, especially after several Shinde Sena MLAs stayed away from a dinner hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Mr Raut claimed the internal rift, combined with increasing ED action against Shinde Sena leaders, reflects the BJP's strategy to maintain control over its allies ahead of the crucial civic elections.