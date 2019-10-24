Maharashtra Election Result 2019: 'We Did It Pappa': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Brothers' Latur Win

Maharashtra Election Result 2019: Riteish Deshmukh tweets to celebrate his brothers' win in Latur

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of the late former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, took to twitter today to congratulate his brothers Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh after they were elected to the state Assembly from the Latur (City) and Latur (Rural) seats, respectively. Contesting on Congress tickets, the Deshmukh brothers both recorded massive wins, with Amit, now a three-time MLA, beating the BJP's Shailesh Lahoti by 38,217 votes and Dhiraj polling 1.3 lakh votes to register a landslide.

In his tweet, which is accompanied by a dramatic photograph of him dressed in a white kurta and staring intently into space, Riteish Deshmukh has tagged his brothers and thanked the people of Latur for their "faith and trust". The tweet also contains a reference to Vilasrao Deshmukh, a veteran Congress leader who served two terms as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time. @MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes. Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust," the actor wrote.

Both Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, who is also an actor, spoke out during polling day on October 21, urging the people of Latur to go out and vote.

"I think everyone, along with their friends and families should go on and vote. My two brothers are contesting and I have campaigned for both but I believe they will win based on the work done by them," Riteish Deshmukh told news agency ANI.

The Congress, in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has performed better than expected in Maharashtra polls, with the two winning 62 seats and leading in 36 more, according to the Election Commission of India's website at 6.12 pm.

Although it will not be enough to upset the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which has won 100 and is leading in 60 others, the results have offered the opposition in the state some cheer ahead of the festive Diwali season.

The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats with the halfway mark set at 145.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, 78, who single-handedly led the opposition's campaign in the state, today said the results and trends showed the people of Maharashtra did not like the arrogance of power.

The veteran also said "defections had not been accepted by people, with some exceptions," in a dig at leaders who quit both his party and the Congress and crossed over to the BJP and the Sena before the elections.

With input from ANI

