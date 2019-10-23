Maharashtra Election Result Today 2019: 10 Things You Need To Know About Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav

MaharashtraVidhan Sabha Election Results 2019 will be declared on October 24 evening..

The Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 took place on October 21 and the election result will be declared today. This year, the Congress-NCP attempts to unseat the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine. In 2014 polls, ahead of which the major alliances splintered, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 122 seats. The Sena, which broke from the BJP after failed seat-sharing talks, won 63 and became reluctant post-poll allies. The Congress and the NCP won 42 and 41 seats respectively. In its election manifesto, the BJP has promised a USD 1 trillion economy for the state with the creation of 1 crore jobs in next five years and houses for all by 2022. The party has also promised Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar as part of its "Sankalpapatra". The election manifesto released by Congress-NCP promises farmer-centric policies and a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 for unemployed youth if voted to power in the state. For those already holding jobs, it assured a minimum monthly wage of Rs 21,000.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: 10 Important Facts About Maharashtra Election

There are 288 seats in Maharashtra. Of these, 29 are reserved for Schedule Caste and 25 for Schedule Tribes. The state voted on 96,661 polling stations where a total of 3,237 candidates are contesting, including 235 women. The number of voters in Maharashtra are 8.9 crore. Of these, the number of male voters are 4.69 crore (4,69,90,246), the number of female voters are 4.28 crore (4,28,46,720), and the number of voters from the third-gender are 2,634. The key parties in Maharashtra are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress party (NCP). The BJP and Shiv Sena have not left any seat for its smaller alliance partners. The BJP is contesting on 164 seats, while the Shiv Sena is contesting in 126 seats. The Congress is contesting on 147 seats, while the Sharad Pawar-led party is contesting on 121 seats. Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is contesting on 235 seats. Per the report by the Maharashtra Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), of the 916 candidates, 600 have declared serious criminal cases, while 27 have declared convicted cases. In Maharashtra, while Congress had been struggling to cope with its devastating loss in the Lok Sabha polls, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar are fighting charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to alleged irregularities at a cooperative bank. The key candidates in Maharashtra include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan of the Congress. The government in the state must be elected and sworn in by November 9. The poll of exit polls shows an easy victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP. In Maharashtra, an aggregate of various exit polls gave the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance 211 of the state's 288 seats and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) just 64 constituencies.

