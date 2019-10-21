Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Stats, Facts, Dates - All You Need To Know About The 2019 Polls

Maharashtra polls 2019: Over 8.9 crore people are eligible to vote in the 2019 polls.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced three days later, on October 24. This will be the first state poll after the national election, which the BJP won by a landslide, clearing the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. The Maharashtra Assembly election is due as the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the state has completed its 5-year term, and the next government in the state must be elected and sworn in by November 9, when the current term ends.

This will be the first time that a member of the Thackeray family is contesting an election -- Aaditya Thackeray, the Yuva Sena President and son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is contesting from Worli.

BJP manifesto vs Congress-NCP manifesto

The BJP has promised a USD 1 trillion economy for the state with the creation of 1 crore jobs in next five years and houses for all by 2022. The party has also promised Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar as part of its "Sankalpapatra".

The election manifesto released by Congress-NCP promises farmer-centric policies and a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 for unemployed youth if voted to power in the state. For those already holding jobs, it assured a minimum monthly wage of Rs. 21,000.

Maharashtra assembly seats

There are 288 seats in Maharashtra. Of these, 29 are reserved for Schedule Caste and 25 for Schedule Tribes. The number of voters in Maharashtra are 8.9 crore. This year, 3,239 candidates are contesting the assembly elections.

How BJP, Congress fared in 2014 assembly election

In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Election, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena got 63 seats, while Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could only manage 42 and 41 respectively from a total of 288. The BJP and Shiv Sena formed a coalition government in the state.

Candidates with declared criminal cases

A total of 916 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, up from 798 in 2014, according to a joint report.

The report by the Maharashtra Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said that of the 916 candidates, 600 have declared serious criminal cases, while 27 have declared convicted cases.

The report said that 96 out of 162 candidates analysed were from the BJP, 83 out of 147 candidates analysed from Congress and 75 out of 124 candidates analysed from Shiv Sena have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Eligible voters in Maharashtra

Over 8.9 crore people are eligible to vote in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election. Out of these, the number of male voters are 4.69 crore (4,69,90,246), the number of female voters are 4.28 crore (4,28,46,720), and the number of voters from the third-gender are 2,634.

Maharashtra Polls 2019: Maharashtra has over 8.95 crore voters.

The exit polls, based on research by various agencies, or the NDTV 'poll of exit polls', which show an aggregate of the various exit polls for a more accurate measure, will be out on Monday, October 21 after voting ends. The exit polls will be out at the end of voting as Haryana, as well as other elections being held - in Maharashtra and by-elections for 53 seats - are all happening in a single phase on October 21. The Election Commission of India has issued specific guidelines for publishing or telecast of exit polls. There will be a ban on exit polls till 6:30 pm, the election commission said in a statement.

For all the Assembly Election 2019 news updates, log on to ndtv.com/elections.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.