BJP Respects The Mandate Of The People Of Jharkhand, Says Amit Shah

The BJP will remain committed for the development of the state, Amit Shah said (File)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday evening seemed to concede defeat in the Jharkhand elections, where the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha combine is set to secure a clear majority.

"We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand. We want to thank people for giving us the opportunity to serve the state for five years. The BJP will remain committed for the development of the state," he said, thanking party workers for all the hard work they have put in.

Until reports last came, the opposition alliance was shown to be leading in 46 of the state's 81 seats as the BJP trailed behind with just 26. This indicates a big shift from the previous assembly elections in 2014, in which the BJP bagged 42 seats in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) while reducing the Congress to a meagre six.

This year, there was a change in alliance combinations too, with the Congress joining hands with Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the BJP breaking ties with the AJSU due to differences over seat sharing.

Even Raghubar Das, who served as the Chief Minister under the previous BJP government in the state, is trailing behind party rebel Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East. He had been winning the seat since 1995.

Raghubar Das had resigned himself to his electoral fate earlier today, saying: "The BJP will accept the people's mandate, whatever it is. If at all the BJP loses after the final results, I will consider it as my defeat."