Jalukbari: How Himanta Biswa Sarma's 25-Year Fortress Stays Unshakeable

As elections draw closer, Jalukbari is not just another constituency going to the polls. It is a political landscape shaped by power, layered with contradictions, and textured by lived realities. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's dominance here is rooted in a long and steady political journey. He first contested from Jalukbari in 1996 and lost to Asom Gana Parishad leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan. Phukan was one of the tallest political leaders during those days.

Five years later, in 2001, he returned to win the seat and has not lost it since. He has been representing Jalukbari for 25 years.

Since then, he has secured five consecutive victories, first as a Congress leader and later as a BJP candidate after his high-profile political shift in 2014-15.

What makes Jalukbari politically significant is that this shift did little to erode his support base. Instead, his vote share remained consistently high, around 76.6 per cent in 2016 and rising to over 77 per cent in 2021.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday filed his nomination from the constituency. Sarma said, "I think this time the voters are fewer because of delimitation, but having said so, we will have a better result than last time."

At the time of filing this report, Congress has yet to field a candidate against Himanta Biswa Sarma. The regional party Raijor Dal has fielded Ramen Chandra Borthakur, a former Congress leader who has previously contested against Sarma and lost.

About The Constituency

Kamrup Metropolitan district comprises five Assembly constituencies, one of which is Jalukbari.

The Jalukbari Assembly constituency has, over the past two decades, demonstrated a consistent pattern of electoral consolidation, with data from successive elections between 2001 and 2021 indicating a gradual but pronounced shift from competitive contests to decisive mandates.

Over the period under review, the total number of electors in Jalukbari increased from 1,27,120 in 2001 to 2,04,691 in 2021, reflecting demographic expansion in the constituency.

An analysis of election results shows that the constituency, which once witnessed relatively close contests, has increasingly delivered large margins in favour of a single candidate, Himanta Biswa Sarma, even amid changes in party affiliation.

In the 2001 Assembly election, Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Congress secured 46.8 per cent of the vote, defeating his nearest rival, NCP candidate Bhrigu Kamar Phukan, by a margin of 10,019 votes. The figures suggest a competitive electoral environment, with the runner-up polling a substantial 36.4 per cent. The 2006 election marked a significant shift. The winning vote share rose to 63.5 per cent, while the margin of victory increased more than fourfold to 42,468 votes. This trend continued in 2011, when the vote share further climbed to 72.1 per cent, accompanied by a margin of 77,403 votes.

The data point to a steady consolidation of support, with opposition candidates unable to maintain comparable vote shares over successive elections. A notable feature of the Jalukbari electoral pattern is the continuity of voter support despite a change in party affiliation by Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2016.

In that election, the vote share increased to 76.6 per cent, with the margin widening to 85,935 votes. The trend persisted in 2021, when the winning candidate secured 77.4 per cent of the vote and recorded a margin of 1,01,911 votes. The consistency of these figures suggests that electoral preference in the constituency may be influenced more by candidate-specific factors than by party alignment.

Himanta Biswa Sarma defeated Romen Chandra Borthakur (Congress) in 2021 and Niren Deka (Congress) in 2016.

The widening margins of victory across elections point to a decline in electoral competitiveness. While the margin stood at just over 10,000 votes in 2001, it exceeded one lakh votes by 2021. At the same time, the vote share of the nearest rival has shown a declining trend, underscoring the growing asymmetry in electoral support.

Taken together, the data from Jalukbari suggest a trajectory of long-term political consolidation, characterised by increasing vote share, expanding margins, and stable voter turnout. While the constituency continues to witness active electoral participation, the outcomes indicate a shift towards a more settled pattern of voter preference.

The Equation Of The Constituency

Jalukbari has a mixed ethnic and community population. Along with caste Assamese voters, Jalukbari has a very high Bengali Hindu vote bank, which is overwhelmingly tilted towards Himanta. There are also Muslim pockets in the area, even the Muslims of Jalukbari have been his voters largely and he has helped them in the past, says locals.

Administratively, Jalukbari falls under the Kamrup Metropolitan district, where, according to the 2011 Census, Hindus constitute about 85 per cen of the population, Muslims around 12 per cent, Christians roughly 2 per cent and the remaining 2 per cent belongs to other religions.

On the ground, this political dominance translates into something deeper. In many conversations, residents describe him in near-reverential terms.

"People are happy here," says Jaya De, a former shopkeeper from Maligaon. "They feel they have access to government schemes, and that matters."

Jalukbari is a key gateway into Guwahati, linking major transit routes, the airport corridor, and hubs like Pandu, Pandu Ghat, and the river port along the Brahmaputra. The constituency also benefits from a strong institutional ecosystem that Himanta has brought to the area.

Gauhati University and nearby colleges give it an academic base, while the relocation of MMC Hospital has strengthened access to public healthcare. This combination of connectivity, institutions, and welfare outreach has helped consolidate Sarma's appeal across a socially mixed electorate that includes Assamese families, Bengali speakers, migrants, and working-class settlements.

"The Maligaon flyover has made movement much easier," says Palash Mitra, a Rapido driver. "But once you move inside, congestion is still there."

That contrast is visible in several pockets. Areas like Maligaon and Pandu have seen the growth of dense settlements, many of them on encroached railway land. Unplanned construction has increased congestion and placed pressure on drainage, sanitation, and overall urban management.

A professor from the area, requesting anonymity, says, "There is visible development, but many interior areas still lag. Compared to other parts of Guwahati, Jalukbari feels behind in planning and civic infrastructure."

Despite these challenges, the political equation remains unchanged.

(With inputs from Ashish Ranjan, co-founder of the Data Action Lab for Emerging Societies)