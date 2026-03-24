Assam Chief Minister Links Election To Survival Of Indigenous People

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that every election is vital for the survival and identity of the indigenous people of the state.

Speaking to reporters following the Jan Ashirwad Yatra at the Sorbhog-Bhawanipur constituency, Sarma said, "Every election is important for the people of indigenous people of Assam because we have to survive and protect our identity."

He said, "People are showering love on us and came out in numbers to support us. We are confident of winning all the seats. We have left the Bajali seat for our alliance partner AGP."

The Chief Minister said that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra concluded on Tuesday after covering 2,000 kilometres across 40 Assembly constituencies.

Sarma expressed confidence in the party's ability to win all contested seats, adding that the Bajali seat has been reserved for the alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

He added that the campaign will now transition into the Vijay Sankalp Sabha phase starting Wednesday, following what he described as tremendous support from the public during the yatra.

While campaigning for BJP candidate Ranjit Kumar Dass, Sarma distributed locally produced "Made in Assam" chips for his 'Bhagins of Assam'. Sarma highlighted the importance of supporting regional produce and local entrepreneurship.