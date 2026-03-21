Himanta Sarma, Wife Have Assets Worth Rs 35 Crore, Shows Affidavit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his entrepreneur wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, have assets worth Rs 35.16 crore.

The 57-year-old chief minister, in his affidavit filed for his nomination as a BJP candidate for the Jalukbari constituency on Friday, submitted that he possesses only movable assets, pegged at Rs 2.36 crore in 2026, compared to Rs 1.72 crore in 2021.

With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Janta Janardhan, I filed my nomination from Jalukbari LAC for the upcoming #AssamElections2026.



Seek the blessings of Assam's people in this all important journey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0UVgsfnBp4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 20, 2026

Riniki Bhuyan, the Managing Director of the media company Pride East Entertainment, declared Rs 13.54 crore in movable assets and Rs 19.25 crore in immovable assets, comprising both self-acquired and inherited properties at current market value.

Under liabilities, Sarma declared Rs 95 lakh, all in bank and institutional loans, while his wife's liabilities stand at Rs 15.91 crore, also in loans.

Today was a very special day.



As my husband, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. @himantabiswa, filed his nomination, we felt the warmth and blessings of so many people who have been part of this journey. The smiles, kind words, and support we witnessed today truly meant a lot… pic.twitter.com/2VCmQLjCMY — RINIKI BHUYAN SHARMA (@rinikibsharma) March 20, 2026

Sarma said he has Rs 2.28 lakh cash in hand and four bank deposits with a total of Rs 68,01,943, while his wife has Rs 3.16 lakh cash in hand and four bank deposits totalling Rs 74,85,248.

Sarma reported no investments in bonds, debentures, shares, mutual funds and others, while Riniki Bhuyan has investments worth Rs 5.10 crore in these categories.

116 Candidates File Nominations In Assam

A total of 116 candidates, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, have filed their nomination papers till Friday for elections to 126 Assam Assembly constituencies, officials said.

While 109 candidates filed their nominations on Friday, seven had filed the previous day.

Besides the chief minister, the other prominent candidates to have filed their nominations include Speaker Biswajit Daimary from Tamulpur, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia from Nazira, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi from Sivasagar and Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Cabinet ministers Ajanta Neog from Golaghat, Ranjeet Kumar Das from Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, Prashanta Phukan from Dibrugarh and Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli have also filed their nomination papers.

Former BJP president and minister Bhabesh Kalita has also filed his papers from Rangia. United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) President Pramod Boro from Tamulpur and CPI(M)'s sitting MLA Manoranjan Talukdar from Bhowanipur-Sorbhog also filed their nominations during the day.

Former state Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora from Barchalla, former Congress minister Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya and sitting MLA Nurul Huda from Rupahihat also filed their nominations on Friday.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is March 23; scrutiny of papers will be held the next day, and the last date of withdrawal is March 26.

Elections will be held on April 9, and the votes will be counted on May 4.