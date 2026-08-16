Congress Leader, Son Shot Dead In Bengal. They Were Returning Home In Car

A Congress leader and his son have allegedly been shot dead in West Bengal's Nadia district, an incident that sparked widespread tension in the area.

Anisur Rahman, a member of the Bengal Congress Committee and general secretary of the Nadia District Congress Committee, was returning to his home with his 24-year-old son, Abu Sufiyan, from Bethuadahari when unidentified men allegedly opened fire at his car near the Nagadi railway gate on Saturday.

The attackers reportedly first opened fire and then assaulted the duo with sharp weapons. Preliminary reports suggest that both died at the spot.

The police have begun an investigation, and a hunt is on for the accused.

Rahman, 50, was one of the senior Congress leaders in the Nakashipara area. He had been handling various organisational responsibilities for the party for a long time.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned the attack and questioned the law and order in Bengal.

"I strongly condemn and denounce the murder of Anisur Rahman, a Congress leader from Nadia, and his son in the most severe language. This government has come to power with the slogans of "Fear Out, Trust In," and such heinous incidents on Independence Day raise several questions about people's safety and the right to freely engage in politics," the former Lok Sabha MP wrote on Facebook.

He demanded a "fair and impartial" investigation into the incident.