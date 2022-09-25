2 Children Killed After New Hospital Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh: Cops

The incident occurred due to an electrical short circuit, officials said. (Representational)

Two children succumbed to their injuries after a massive fire broke out in the newly constructed Karthikeya Hospital in Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati early on Sunday morning, said the police.

The dead children have been identified as Siddhartha Reddy (12) and Kartika (6), as per the police.

Meanwhile, the parents of the children Dr Ravi Shankar Reddy and Dr Anantalakshmi, are safe.

According to the fire officials, the incident happened due to an electrical short circuit.

Police and firefighters have reached the spot and are trying to put out the fire. Rescue operations for the remaining three inside are underway, informed the police.

