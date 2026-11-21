Amid freezing cold, polling stared across Ladakh for Panchayat and municipal elections, marking the return of grassroots democracy in the region that was carved as a separate Union Territory in 2019. Officials say elaborate security and logistical arrangements have been made for smooth polling.

Polling started at 8 am. Of the 192 Sarpanch seats, 55 candidates have already been elected unopposed, leaving 137 seats to be decided through polling today. Similarly, 1,186 candidates for Panch positions have been elected unopposed out of 1,428 seats, with voting taking place for 242 Panchs only.

It's a direct contest between the BJP and Congress even as many independents are also in the fray. BJP has been facing protests in Ladakh for the last five years over the Sixth Schedule and statehood demand.

Police, CRPF and ITBP have been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure smooth polling.

Officials say the Ladakh administration has made adequate arrangements for transportation and heating facilities. CCTV cameras have been installed across polling stations for web monitoring at designated locations.

In the municipal polls, voting is taking place across all 21 wards of Leh Municipal Council. In Kargil four out of the 17 wards in Kargil Municipal Council have been elected unopposed.

The first major democratic exercise is taking place amid political unrest and protests by Ladakhi groups represented by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. They are spearheading an agitation demanding constitutional safeguards, protection of land and jobs, statehood and greater political representation for Ladakh.

In Leh, political groups strongly opposed the timing of the elections. The group expressed concerns over holding elections during winter, arguing that harsh weather and seasonal migration could affect voter participation in the region.

As per an official notification, the Panchayat election process will conclude by November 30. On December 4, Ladakh will vote for crucial Hill Councils elections across all 8 districts.